Apple watchOS 9 released: All you need to know about new smartwearable OS

Besides the new iOS 16, Apple rolled out the new watchOS 9 to all eligible Watches around the world.

The watchOS 9 comes with a truckload of features including medication reminders, more customisation options for the native workout app, sleep pattern with more insights (REM/Core/Deep sleep), heart rate zones, AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) history to help the user understand their heart health, improvements to notification alert and more.

The new OS also brings four new watch faces-- Metropolitan, Playtime, Astronomy, and Lunar. The latter comes with integration into Hebrew, Islamic and Chinese calendars.

And, with the Quick Actions gesture feature, users can double pinch action to activate a sports activity tracking or capture the photo.

List of devices eligible for watchOS 9 update:

The new watchOS 9 will be available to the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Watch SE, Series 6, and Series 7.

The latest Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen), and the Watch Ultra come with the watchOS 9 out-of-the-box.



Here's how to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

