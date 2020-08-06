Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus Republic Of Gamers (ROG) Zephyrus G14 was launched in India on Thursday. The price of the G14 with AniMe Matrix starts from Rs 98,990 and without AniMe Matrix starts from Rs 80,990.

The Zephyrus G14’s flagship version will be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS, which has up to 8 cores and 16 threads. It also has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU, UHD resolution Pantone-validated display. The G14 can also accommodate up to 32 GB of RAM. The G14 is customisable and other processor and graphics unit options are also offered.

The G14 is 17.9 mm thick and weighs in at 1.6 kg, with the body being magnesium alloy.

Customers of the G14 also have the option of the AniMe Matrix, which is an LED array on the top cover. The monochrome palette and pixelated pattern can be set to display time, gifs, customised text or can be used as a spectrum analyser while playing music.

Other features include fingerprint login, Windows 10 OS, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, 14-inch thin bezel display, dual display output, Dolby Atmos, 4-cell 76 WHr battery, Type-C charging by 65W adapter and a 180W AC adapter.

The G14 features a USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort and charging, another USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and an HDMI port.

The G14 is available in two colour options – Eclipse Gray and Moonlight White.

It will be available on Amazon and retail stores from Thursday (August 6).

