Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Five noteworthy ‘Made in India’ apps

India has, over the years, grown from strength to strength and is now, one of the world's top six economies with the fastest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth. It is now home to more than 100 unicorns and giant companies spanning IT services, mobile applications, bio-technologies, electric automobiles, and several other fields, offering jobs to millions of people globally.

In particular, the Indian app industry has grown enormously. Today, a range of services, from yoga classes to medical consultations, are all available at your finger tips.

As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), we list the top must-have 'Made in India' apps on your smartphone.

Prayoga wellness app

It is developed by the Bengaluru-based Parjanya, a bootstrap startup led by a Bengaluru couple--Raksha Rao and Krishna Prasad.

Both Raksha and Prasad's families have long been into practicing yoga and teaching it too. Besides that, they also did a deep study and researched through credible sources of yoga and interviewed teachers, to impibe the right knowledge on the ancient art form.

With the use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology, camera-based tracking, and 3D models, the Prayoga app will help users perform yoga asanas (poses) correctly at home.



Prayoga app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Also, with the use of the machine learning algorithm, the Prayoga app would know how active the use was during the day and send out a notification such as 'you had a busy but sedentary day', so try out this yoga routine to energize the body.

The app also shows details on each Yoga asana (pose) and how beneficial it will be, and who should do it. Furthermore, there is a list of routines as short as 20 minutes to longer than 60 minutes per day for five days of the week.

Read more | Prayoga: App that leverages AR tech to help you do Yoga poses, the right way

Zomato

Founded by Deepinder Goyal, Pankaj Chaddah, and Gunjan Patidar, Zomato offers insights on menus, discounts, and food from restaurants and hotels in the vicinity of the consumer.

It is operational in 24 countries and in more than 10,000 cities across the world.



Zomato app on Google Play Store (screen-shot)



Kaagaz Scanner: PDF & Doc Scan

Developed by the company Sorted Ai, the app is founded by Snehanshu Gandhi (IIT Bombay, ISB Hyderabad), Tamanjit Bindra (AIT Pune), and Gaurav Shrishrimal (IIT Kanpur).

Kaagaz Scanner is one of the world's fastest-growing document scanners and converter mobile apps in the world. Currently, it has registered more than one crore downloads on Google Play alone and growing. Also, it has a stellar 4.3/5 average consumer rating (combined with Google Play Store and Apple App Store). It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.



Kagaaz Scanner: PDF & Doc Scan on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



PayTM, PhonePe and BHIM

All three are digital wallet apps that are spearheading digital cash transactions in India. Last month, Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based apps in the country registered a whopping 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10,62,991.76 (or about Rs 10.63 trillion) in value, the all-time highest number of transactions since its conception six years ago.

PayTM also came out with a voice-based soundbox that comes in handy for merchants to receive real-time confirmation of a particular transaction during rush hours instead of waiting for a credit confirmation message. PhonePe recently rolled out a similar machine as well.



Paytm on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Digital payments in India are growing at the fastest pace compared to any other country and if things go at this rate, the subcontinent is expected to touch $10 trillion (approximately Rs 796 lakh crore) by 2026.

Logically - Check Fake News and Verify Facts

Easy access to social media platforms and messenger apps has allowed billions of people to interact and share content with loved ones and friends. However, mischievous people, who for want of attention or to spread hatred, make polarised comments and even circulate fake information online.



Logically app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



In a bid to avoid this and stop the spread of misinformation, Indian-origin Lyric Jain founded Logically. It is an AI powered startup that blends insights from AI, machine learning, and humans' intelligence to scope true credibility and discern bias, if any, to set the tone of the information.

It is headquartered in London and also has bases in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Virginia.

Honourable mention:

Bharat Ke Veer: Developed by NIC (National Informatics Centre) eGov Mobile Apps

Though it has been 75 years since we ousted the British Empire, danger still lurks, particularly in areas bordering our nation.

While it is well protected by the Indian armed forces, in recent years, there has been a marked rise in cross-border terrorism and this has led to deaths and injuries with permanent bodily harm to several of our brave officers.



Bharat Ke Veer on Google Play Store (screen-shot)



With this novel app developed by the Indian home ministry department, you can donate money to the welfare funds to help bereaved defence personnel's families live a dignified life.

You can download the Bharat Ke Veer app on both the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

[Note: Beware of duplicate apps on Google Play Store and make sure you download authentic apps developed by the Indian government]

