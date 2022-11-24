Banking trojan SharkBot-laced app detected on Google Play Store

With more than three billion users onboard, Android is the most used mobile platform in the world. This also attracts threat actors to prey on naive mobile phone users.

While people are advised to be cautious while downloading Android apps from third-party app stores, it is also the job of Google to keep the Play Store free from

The search engine giant has made sincere efforts to control bad apps. It even joined renowned security agencies such as ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance.

But, hackers are coming up with ingenious ways to avoid detection and sneak-in their malware-apps in into the Android ecosystem.

In the latest instance, bad actors have managed to create fake Android file managers titled' X-File Manager' and hoodwink users to download them.

The benign-looking Android file managers promise to help users manage and transfer files between the smartphone's storage and a computer. But, it actually comes with a dangerous SharkBot malware, reported Bitdefender, a cyber security firm.



X-File Manager app on Google Play Store. Picture Credit: Bitdefender



The SharkBot once inside the phone is capable of stealing the banking details of the victim. It does this by displaying a fake login page over the original banking app login prompt. The user unknowingly attempts to log in to their bank app. At that moment, the malware reads all the keystrokes to know the victim's username and password and sends them to the hackers' system.

Bitdefender has reported the incident to Google and the latter, understanding the severity of the issue at hand, has taken down the app from the Play Store.

However, people who have already installed the X-File Manager are advised to uninstall the app immediately.

As per the report, most installations were registered in the UK, Italy, Germany, Algeria, and Iran.

