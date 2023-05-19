BGMI will soon return to Google Play, Apple App Store in India

In July 2022, the Indian government, citing security concerns, ordered Apple and Google to take down Krafton's Battle Ground Mobile India (BGMI) game on their respective platforms.

Now, after close to 10 months hiatus, BGMI is now coming back in India.

In a major relief to South Korean gaming company Krafton, the Indian government has given a three-month pass to operate its hugely popular BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the sub-continent.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, Inc. India.

However, as said earlier, Krafton has been permitted to run BGMI for three months and it will be under the lens of an Indian regulatory agency.

Besides, user privacy concerns, BGMI, and other Chinese battle royale games were panned by parents, people's representatives (MPs and MLAs), and Non-Governmental Agencies (NGOs) for being a distraction for young college-going youths and school children.

There were several extreme cases of gaming addiction and even delinquencies, as kids used to misuse their parents' credit/debit cards to splurge on in-game purchase of points and vouchers to reach more levels on the game.

Many people filed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to ban such games and taking note of the cases and other related user privacy issues, the government took down the apps including BMGI's international version PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG.

Now, Krafton has promised safe environment for players and there is also an advisory to be responsible and limit the gaming hours per day.

"We strongly encourage our users to prioritize their well-being and follow responsible gaming practices. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players and believe that by promoting responsible gaming, we can contribute to a healthier gaming culture, where players can enjoy themselves while still taking care of their overall well-being. We want to thank all our fans for their unwavering support, and we want them to know that we are fully committed to bringing BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA back to them soon. Their continued support means a lot to us, and we promise to keep working hard to ensure that they have the best possible gaming experience,” said Vibhor Kukreti, Head Government Affairs, Krafton Inc.

If Krafton pulls off the three-month trial period without any controversies, it will be fully authorized to run the BGMI game in India.

"This is a 3-month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in the next 3 months before a final decision is taken, " said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology.



