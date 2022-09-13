Big Billion Days 2022: Flipkart to offer Google Pixel 6a for less than Rs 28,000

Flipkart is geared up to kick off the Big Billion Days festive season later this month. In a bid to create buzz around a promotional sale campaign, the Walmart-owned company has given a sneak peek at lucrative deals on popular smartphones.

Flipkart has confirmed to offer Pixel 6a for as low as 27,699 in India. Currently, Google's latest camera flagship phone costs Rs 43,999. Come Big Billion Days, the company will offer it for a special price of Rs 34,199.

Furthermore, Flipkart will offer Rs 3,500 extra discount if the customer pre-pays the amount. And, if you own Axis or ICICI cards, the buyers can claim additional Rs 3,000 off. This will effectively bring the price to Rs 27,699.

It should be noted that consumers can buy the device for much less if they chose to go for the trade-in program. Flipkart is offering close to Rs 17,000 discount via exchange deal.



Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



After seeing Flipkart's announcement on Twitter, many, particularly Pixel 6a owners who bought the device for full price soon after the launch in late July, are peeved and panned both Flipkart and Google.

For those of you who are in two minds to get a Pixel 6a or not, this is an opportune moment to grab the Google phone. It has great camera hardware, has high-security T2 chipset to store sensitive information, a proprietary Tensor processor, and the cleanest Android user interface.

Like the Pixel 6a, Flipkart will be offering big discounts on Nothing Phone(1) and Apple iPhone 13 series too. It is expected to reveal as we get closer to the Big Billion Days sale in the last week of September.

