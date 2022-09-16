Big Billion Days: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE get big discounts

E-commerce major Flipkart is slated to kick off the Big Billion Days sale in India later this month (September 23-30).

Already, the Walmart-owned company in a bid to keep the buzz around the promotional sale has been revealing lucrative deals on popular brands each passing day.

Recently, it announced Apple iPhone 13 (MRP: Rs 69,900) and Google Pixel 6a (MRP: Rs 43,999) will be available for as low as Rs 49,990 and Rs 27,699, respectively during the Big Billion Days sale.

Now, Flipkart has revealed that Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ can be grabbed for as low as Rs 59,999 against the launch price of Rs 84,999.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy S22+ has great camera hardware, and remarkable build quality and performance-wise too, be it the battery life or the playing graphics-rich games, the Samsung premium phone does an excellent job.

Prospective buyers can also avail 57 per cent discount on Galaxy S21 FE 5G (MRP: Rs 74,999), which will be available at a net effective price of Rs 31,999.

It has good photography hardware, a reliable processor, remarkable build quality with an IP68 rating, and offers a long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy F13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series will be available for special discounts too. The Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will be available at discounted prices of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

These exciting offers can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 will go live starting today. And, the offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19. The Galaxy F13 offers will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

