Carl Pei's cryptic tweet hints at Nothing smartphone launch

In 2020, after leaving OnePlus, the company, which he co-founded with Pete Lau, Carl Pei announced new hardware firm Nothing Inc in 2021. Within months, the UK-based company introduced the Nothing earphones and it received rave reviews around the world.

In September 2021, the Pei-owned firm signed a deal with Qualcomm, which makes chipsets for a majority of Android smartphones around the world. This led to speculations that Nothing's new product might be a mobile handset, but there was no word on when we could expect it to hit stores.

Now, Pei in a series of cryptic tweets has indicated the imminent launch of a smartphone. Pei said--- "back on Android" and tagged Android head Hiroshi Lockheimer praising "Android 12 is nice".

Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Inspired by the see-through design language of the Nothing earphones, a fan on Twitter showcased a sketch of a phone with a transparent back panel revealing the internal hardware. Pei appreciated the work of the fan and retweeted the photo.

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

This gives away the hint that we may expect to see the Nothing phone within the first half of 2022. Already, Google has released Android 13 Preview for developers and is slated to come only in the fall season around the September-October timeframe.

Having gained vast experience in terms of marketing products at OnePlus, Pei has developed a knack on how to build curiosity among prospective consumers and we will see the official teasers sooner than later.

