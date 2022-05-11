CERT-In's new law gets VPN users and service providers worried

In late April 2022, the state-run cyber security agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a bizarre notification, which many activists believe, spells a death knell to user privacy in the country.

The new directives from CERT-in, which is slated to become effective on June 27, say that all internet companies, intermediaries, data centres, VPN (Virtual Private Network) and related service providers in India, have to store user log details for five years and when asked by government agencies, are obliged to share them.

By definition, VPN is a private sanctuary for people to explore the online world without the worry of being monitored by any government agency or cyberstalkers for that matter.

Generally, people use VPN to watch TV series or movies or play games on the internet and OTT (Over-The-Top) apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which are screened in a few countries, whilst the rest of the world is virtually geo-blocked.

However, cybercriminals also use VPN applications to hack computer systems of corporate companies, and the phones of celebrities, as it offers them secrete pathway to hide their tracks. This is also the primary reason for hardcore bad actors to trade illegal items such as drugs, guns, and ammunition, and human trafficking on darknets.

This is why government agencies want VPN service providers to store user data such as email IDs, phones numbers, IP addresses of the device, for the last five years even if the subscribers have stopped the subscription.

The CERT-In notification also says that "any service provider, intermediary, data centre, body corporate and government organisation shall mandatorily report cyber incidents as mentioned in Annexure I to CERT-In within 6 hours of noticing such incidents or being brought to notice about such incidents."

If the service providers don't comply with the order, they face criminal liability for imprisonment under Section 70B of IT Act 2000 and other applicable laws.

But, some VPN service providers are not buying the Indian government's argument and have strongly reacted to the latest CERT-In notification.

"The new Indian VPN regulations are an assault on privacy and threaten to put citizens under a microscope of surveillance. We remain committed to our no-logs policy," said ProtonVPN, a US-based company.

Vivek Umashankar, a Senior Technology Journalist, has this to say- "I believe all my data is already online, thanks to prominent social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. I have been using VPN for a long time, and the recent move from Govt of India isn't really concerning me, as I mostly use VPN to access some of the blocked content on the internet."

"The latest notification from CERT-In to VPN service providers does sound worrying and definitely goes against the laws of net neutrality. However, I personally feel that people should not worry or even stop using VPN, until and unless they are using VPN for committing a crime or for breaking the law of the land (Indian Constitution)," Umashankar added.

"First, in addition to storage costs, VPN providers will have to bear there will be investments required to accurately detect and report on any of the 20 vulnerabilities. Second, a question arising from this is, do VPN providers have the ability to detect any/all of the 20 vulnerabilities articulated, and if not, what technology is required to fill gaps in VPN providers' detection capabilities?," Di Bello added.

For instance, in a data breach, Di Bello noted that there are countless ways a data breach can be achieved by an attacker that is not clear just by looking at the list. Thus VPN providers will both be required to understand how any of these articulated vulnerabilities could occur, map those causes to their existing security stack, and perform a gap analysis to understand what technology and processes will fill the gap needed to detect any of the 20 vulnerabilities.

"The burden this puts on VPN providers is high and will require technologies such as Endpoint Detection and Response, Network Detection and Response in order to accurately detect and report against these new requirements," Di Bello concluded.

We believe the Indian government has to bring out clearer notifications with respect to how VPN service providers are supposed to get all the details of a data breach in any government or corporate entity within six hours.

It stems from the fact that all VPN companies don't have big budgets to upgrade the latest technology in a single time frame and yet, have to comply with the government order by all.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.