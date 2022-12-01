Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for smartphones

New York-based specialty glass developer Corning on Wednesday (November 40) unveiled the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 series for smartphones.

The display shield promises to deliver improved drop performance on rough surfaces such as concrete and asphalt and also ensures the screen resists scratches too.

The new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is designed to meet the durability criteria for premium phones, over the years, which have become almost 15 per cent heavier and the display size too grown 10 per cent bigger compared to devices half a decade ago.

During lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete, much better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers.



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 beings tested at the company's research facility. Credit: Corning



In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate, the company noted.

The new-age Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is expected to come in new premium phones scheduled for launch in 2023.

It should be noted that Gorilla Glass has been used on 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands not just smartphones, but also PoS (Point-of-Sale) machines and other touch display-based gadgets used in factories.

