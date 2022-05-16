Cybercriminals selling Eternity malware tool kits to clients on Telegram

For obvious reasons, cybercriminals used to be discrete in their operations to steal financial details, swindle money from bank accounts, and personal information from naive users, and even hack giant corporate companies for ransom. Now, bad actors have turned bold and are offering malware-as-a-service (MaaS) to potential clients online.

Experts at Cyble, a US-based cyber security agency have unearthed an illegal trade of Eternity malware tool kits on the dark web and also available on Telegram. Clients can browse through the list of products such as ransomware, Worm, malware, DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Bot, cryptocurrency mining applications, and more with prices ranging between $90 (approx. Rs 7,003) and $490 (around Rs 38,125).

"Upon further investigation, the TAs (Threat Actors) have a Telegram channel with around 500 subscribers, where they have provided information about the malware’s operation and features through detailed videos. The Telegram channel also shares information about the malware’s updates, which shows that the TAs are actively working to enhance the features of the malware," Cyble cyber security researchers said.



Malware trading channel 'Eternity Project' on Telegram. Credit: Cyble



There is an Eternity Stealer, wherein the bad actors claim can breach browser security to capture passwords, credit cards, cookies, AutoFill, tokens, history, and bookmarks in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and many popular applications in addition to gaming accounts,

The Eternity Stealers costs $260 (roughly Rs 20,230) and comes in multiple file-formats--payload file extension such as .exe, .scr, .com, and pif. Once the payment is done, clients can download it through the Telegram channel.

Also, it has come to light that the threat actors are also ready to offer future updates to the malware so that they can improve in terms of hiding the tracks and avoid detection from new versions of anti-virus software.

Also, users are advised to be cautious when logging in to personal online accounts or corporate virtual workspace on borrowed devices or connected to a public Wi-Fi network. Never save passwords on them.

Even while on self-owned PCs. Always install anti-virus software and also install applications from designated stores such as Windows Stores, Google Play, and Apple App Store or from official websites only.

