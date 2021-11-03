Deepavali 2021: Top 5 smartwatches to gift this festival

Deepavali, the festival of lights is upon us. It is the time of the year, we purchase new clothes and gifts for loved ones.

Thanks to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, people have been cooped up at home for the most part of the year. Many including me have accumulated a fair amount of body fat due to lack of proper physical activity.

It is very prudent to keep our body in shape to increase immunity. And, now that festival is here, there are sweets to enjoy but we also should try to burn gained weight as soon as possible. To help you with that process, there are lots of smartwatches that can track our activity and also improve our fitness. In the long run, they will surely help develop a healthy life style.

Here are the top five smartwatches that are worth checking out:

Apple Watch Series 7

It is the latest and biggest (in terms of the display) Apple Watch series to date. It comes in two sizes-- 45mm and 41mm.

Both the models have nearly 20 per cent larger screen and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch promises to offer 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors. Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.

The new Series 7 also comes with more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and also detect a fall while cycling and initiating an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.



Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



Also, it features an advanced Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, support high and low heart rate notifications, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

The new Watch Series 7 comes in three variants-- aluminium, stainless steel and titanium- in 41mm and 44mm-- sizes with prices ranging from Rs 41,900 to Rs 87,900.

Right now, Apple Watches are the best smart wearables in the market. Apple watches particularly Series 3 and newer models have saved thousands of lives around the world with timely medical emergency alerts. Key features such as irregular heart rate notifications, ECG (Electrocardiogram) app, fall detection are the gold standards in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

It features a super AMOLED screen , supports full colour Always On Display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It boasts Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and fat percentage of the body.

Also, it is the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

Depending on size and connectivity types (Bluetooth only & LTE), Samsung Galaxy Watch4 model prices range from Rs 23,999 and Rs 39,999.

Fitbit Charge 5

It flaunts AMOLED colour display, the company's first tracker with an always-on display option. It is also two times brighter than the previous generation model, making it easy to see your stats on sunny days.

The device offers a simple interface and supports swipe gestures. With just the swipe of a finger, users can view the stats, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize what information the owner wants to see most.

It can track Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm condition, monitor 24/7 heart rate, and other wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation).



Fitbit Charge 5 series. Credit: Fitbit



The Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition, and an estimate of your V02 max. Plus, with Premium, users can access more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands like Daily Burn, barre3, obé and new high-energy workouts from LES MILLS.

Furthermore, it offers a Stress Management Score, which helps the user understand the mental state. With a Premium subscription, users get access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions. It costs Rs 14,999.

Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch (44mm) sports a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476p resolution, and pixel density of 326ppi, 5ATM. There is also a 41mm model with a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED screen (320 x 360p) with 3ATM. Both come with Aluminum alloy case. Over-all, the design looks strikingly identical to the Apple Watch, but the similarity ends there.

Inside, it is powered by Google's Wear OS backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 with Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android-based ColorOS Watch (compatible with the phone having Android 6.0 or later version) and a 300mAh (41mm)/450mAh (46mm) battery.

It also comes equipped with a proprietary Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shortens charging time.



Oppo Watch. Credit: Oppo



A full charge takes 75 minutes, and 15 minutes of charging time reportedly yield a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of use time – enough for an entire day of use.

It comes with a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor and can track several sports activities (including fitness run, 5-min workouts, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, swimming) and also monitor sleep patterns.

The new Oppo Watch (41mm model) will be offered in three colours--elegant black, rose gold and fog silver-- for Rs 14,990. Whereas the 46mm variant is offered in-- black and rose gold-- for Rs 19,990.

Redmi Watch

It is one of the most affordable smartwatches in India. It features a 1.4-inch touch-sensitive color LCD(320×320p) display with a pixel density of 323 ppi (pixels per inch) and supports 350 nits brightness, good enough to view contents even under direct sunlight. Also, it comes with a water-resistant (5ATM or 50 meters) rating.

It comes with 24x7 heart-rate tracker in addition to a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Barometric Press sensor (altimeter), Compass, Ambient light sensor.



Redmi Watch. Credit: Xiaomi



It can also track 11 sports activities including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, open water swimming, freestyle, swimming (only in water pool), cricket, trekking, trail run, walking, and indoor cycling.

Other notable features include sleep Monitoring, Breathing, Notifications, Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flashlight, Music Control, and Idle alerts.

Also, it comes with a 230mAh battery and can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It comes with a POGO pin charger that charges 100 per cent in less than two hours. It costs Rs 3,999.

