Disney opens online store in India

After making a successful foray into the streaming service with Disney+Hotstar earlier this year, the American mass media and entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company has opened the lucrative online store ShopDisney in the subcontinent.

Disney's e-commerce site offers a wide range of articles based on popular animation and movie franchise themes such as Marvel Avengers, Spider-Man Mickey, Lion King, Frozen, Star Wars, Pixar, and others.



Marvel Avengers-themed headphones. Credit: ShopDisney website



The ShopDisney has toys, collectibles, consumer electronics including wireless headphones, mobile and computer accessories, fashion apparel including t-shirts, shoes and eyewear, Home decor, stationaries, and more.

However, products related to Disney's latest and popular franchise 'The Mandalorian' are missing in e-commerce. But, they are likely to be included in the coming weeks.

The company is offering free delivery on orders costing Rs 999 or more to more than 500 cities and towns across India.

