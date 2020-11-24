Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Shop Disney offers wide range of articles based on popular animation and movie themes such as Marvel Avengers, Mickey Mouse, Lion King, Frozen, Star Wars and Pixar 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 13:08 ist

After making a successful foray into the streaming service with Disney+Hotstar earlier this year, the American mass media and entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company has opened the lucrative online store ShopDisney in the subcontinent.

Disney's e-commerce site offers a wide range of articles based on popular animation and movie franchise themes such as Marvel Avengers, Spider-Man Mickey, Lion King, Frozen, Star Wars, Pixar, and others. 


Marvel Avengers-themed headphones. Credit: ShopDisney website

The ShopDisney has toys, collectibles, consumer electronics including wireless headphones, mobile and computer accessories, fashion apparel including t-shirts, shoes and eyewear,  Home decor, stationaries, and more. 

However, products related to Disney's latest and popular franchise 'The Mandalorian' are missing in e-commerce. But, they are likely to be included in the coming weeks.
The company is offering free delivery on orders costing Rs 999 or more to more than 500 cities and towns across India. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Walt Disney
E-Commerce

What's Brewing

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

 