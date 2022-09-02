DoT seeks TRAI views on regulating calls made via messaging apps

The Department of Telecom has sought the views of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to prepare a framework for regulating internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal and Google Meet.

With the change in technical environment amid the emergence of new technologies, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has sent back a recommendation of TRAI on internet telephony issued in 2008, for review, and asked the sector regulator to come up with comprehensive reference.

In 2008, TRAI had recommended that ISPs (internet service providers) shall be allowed to provide internet telephony including calls on normal telephone networks but they will have to pay interconnection charges, install lawful interception equipment as per the requirement of security agencies etc.

However, telecom operators have demanded that internet calling and messaging apps should pay the same level of licence fee, comply with regulation of legal interception, quality of service etc, as applicable to telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs).

Telecom companies asked the government to apply the principle of “same service same rules” for the industry.

However, the government did not impose any restriction on call and messaging service being provided by apps.

The regulator, however, eased the cost burden on telecom operators by removing interconnect usage charges to bring their calling cost at par with that of calling apps.