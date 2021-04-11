DuckDuckGo asks users to ditch Chrome to avoid Google's new tracking method

Popular privacy-centred search engine DuckDuckGo has issued a fresh warning to Chrome users about Google's newest method to track peoples' online activity.

On a blog post on its site, the search engine detailed Google's new tracking method, called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC).

With browsers dropping support for third-party cookies, FLoC is Google's approach for replacing them. It's being developed in the open and is claimed by Google to be good for privacy.

However, according to the blog, FLoC categories users based on interests and demographics derived from browsing history, to enable 'creepy' advertising and other content targeting without third-party cookies.

The post noted that Google decided not to make this new tracking method a user choice and instead started automatically including millions in the scheme. "If you're reading this in Chrome while logged in to a Google account, yes, that likely means you too, and if not now, then eventually," the blog post said.

Arguing against FLoC, the post said: "It puts you in a group based on your browsing history, and any website can get that group FLoC ID to target and fingerprint you".

The search engine has advised users not to use Google Chrome as FLoC is implemented only on that and no other browser vendor has expressed an interest to implement it.

For users on iOS and Android, it suggests using DuckDuckGo's own browser, citing 'best-in-class' privacy during searching and browsing.

It also recommends installing the DuckDuckGo browser extension, which it says has been enhanced to block FLoC interactions on websites. The FLoC blocking feature is included in version 2021.4.8 and newer of the extension.

It has also suggested that users change their Chrome and/or Google settings.

It also says that doing the following may cause Google to exclude users from FLoC, though the effectiveness of these steps may change in future:

1. Stay logged out of Google account.

2. Don't sync history data with Chrome, or create a sync passphrase.

3. In Google Activity Controls, disable “Web & App Activity” or “Include Chrome history and activity from sites, apps, and devices that use Google services”.

4. In Google Ad Settings disable “Ad Personalization” or “Also use your activity & information from Google services to personalize ads on websites and apps that partner with Google to show ads.”

It also suggested that website owners can protect the privacy of their users by opting out of FLoC by sending a permissions-policy HTTPS response header in the website's code.