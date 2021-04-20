Facebook still plans to integrate WhatsApp chat with Messenger app

Last year, a report emerged that Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp chat with the Messenger app. And, it has started conducting testing to look for viable options to integrate both the apps.

Already, it has merged Direct Messaging (DM) feature with WhatsApp and Messenger app, but there has been no new information of option to see chat session on both the platforms until now.

WABeta Info, a community forum known for revealing new WhatsApp features long before they make it to the public, has some new details on the aforementioned topic.

It says Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is still considering to go ahead to integrate WhatsApp chat with Facebook Messenger.

Also, an independent app tester who goes by the moniker Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) has shown a snapshot revealing how the WhatsApp messages look in the Facebook Messenger app. It will have a bubble with WhatsApp's trademark phone icon tagged to the profile's photo.

#Messenger keeps working to support #WhatsApp chats 👀 ⚠️ I forced this thread to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation just to show how it will look when the feature is available, I haven't actually sent a message between the two services! pic.twitter.com/qtJuzO7Dgu — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 16, 2021

What about end-to-end encryption?

Already WhatsApp is under fire for going ahead by imposing a revised user privacy policy (May 15 deadline), where users have to accept the company's terms of sharing chat sessions with business enterprises on the messenger app to Facebook and sister companies. The user has no option but to accept the terms or have to uninstall WhatsApp from the phone.

But, it has come to light that Facebook will offer the option to the user to integrate WhatsApp chat with Messenger. If not interested, he/she can reject it and continue to have separate chat sessions on respective platforms.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the option to natively support cross-platform chat history transfer between iOS and Android and vice versa.

