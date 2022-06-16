Father's Day 2022: Best smartwatch options to gift your dad

Unlike Mother's Day (the 2nd Sunday of May), many don't know that there is a day to celebrate the contributions of fathers. Every third Sunday of June is celebrated as international Father's Day.

If you are planning to buy a present for your dad, a smartwatch is a good thoughtful option to gift as it will help him track his body fitness and health to lead an active lifestyle.

DH is listing some of the noteworthy smartwatches across various price bands and you can choose the right one that matches your budget.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple's Watch Series 7 is the best smart wearable money can buy in India. It features the most advanced state-of-the-art ECG (electrocardiogram) app, a heart rate tracker, which can alert users of irregular heartbeats and take medical help. Also, the sensors of the Apple Watch are really sensitive to sudden movements and detect hard falls and alert the loved ones pre-selected in the contact list.



Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the activity rings make the users more active throughout the day. Apple Watch Series 7's price starts at Rs 41,900.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 7 long-term review: Bigger and better

Fitbit Sense

One of the unique aspects of Fitbit Sense is the EDA Scan app. It can detect electrodermal activity. It will indicate the user's body response to stress and a built-in skin temperature sensor logs the details each night so he/she can see when it varies.

Also, it can sense stress based on the heart rate, sleep, and activity level data. In the Fitbit Sense watch, users can find the new stress management tile in the Fitbit app. The score varies between 1 and 100. The higher the points, the better. It means, the body is showing fewer physical signs of stress and, the score is also coupled with recommendations to better manage stress, like breathing exercises and other mindfulness tools.



Fitbit Sense. Credit: Fitbit



Additionally, Fitbit Sense comes with ECG (activated in select countries only) along with sleep pattern tracking, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation and sports activity tracking to calculate calories burned for the day.

It promises to deliver a little over six days under normal usage. It also supports fast charging and gives you a full day’s charge in just 12 minutes. And with GPS on, it can last up to 12 hours. It costs around Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Galaxy Watch4 is the best smartwatch for Android phone users. It features a Super AMOLED screen, with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The unique aspect of the Galaxy Watch4 is the Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis). It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and fat percentage of the body. It can also track heart rate, ECG (yet to be activated in some countries including India), sleep patterns, sports activities, support idle reminders, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is available on Amazon for as low as Rs 14,890. There is an LTE version for around Rs 28,700. Also, there is a premium Galaxy Watch4 Classic for Rs 34,999.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android phone users

Garmin Forerunner 55

It features a classical round dial design language with a 1.04-inch colour display(208x208p). It comes equipped sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) panel. Also, the company has incorporated chemically strengthened glass on the top of the display.

Furthermore, the Garmin watch features 5ATM rating, meaning it can survive underwater pressure up to a depth of 50 metres.

Garmin Forerunner 55 users can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery, energy monitor, to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day.

There is also a dedicated PacePro feature that provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance. There is a Cadence alert feature that lets runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range, helping to improve their running form.



Garmin Forerunner 55. Credit: Garmin



Additionally, users can receive text messages and view social media notifications, emails, and more on the display.

Garmin Forerunner 55 also comes with built-in assistance and incident detection to let users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts. The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields, and apps from the Connect IQ Store.

As far as battery life is concerned, it can last for two weeks under smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode. It is available for as low as Rs 17,990 on Amazon India.

Redmi Watch Lite 2

Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen with 320 x 360p resolution. It comes with a 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant rating.

It supports 100 watch faces and offers users more options to match their clothes on a particular day.



Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it can pair with Android (v6.0 and later) mobile and also iPhones (with iOS 10.0 and later). The owner has to just install either of the two apps- Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite to pair the watch with the phone. The data can also be merged with Strava and Apple Health.

The Xiaomi Wear app offers comprehensive and easy-to-understand statistics to make you understand the day's activity in terms of calories burnt and also how much you slept the last night.

The device comes with an optical heart sensor for 24/7 heartbeat monitoring and with an array of sensors accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and GPS, it can help track more than 110 fitness activities. It costs Rs 4,999.

Must read | Redmi Watch 2 Lite review: Feature-rich budget smartwatch

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.