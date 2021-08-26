Fitbit Charge 5 makes global debut

After months of speculations, Google-owned Fitbit finally unveiled the much-awaited Charge 5, a new generation premium fitness tracker.

Fitbit Charge 5 features an aerodynamic design, 10-per cent slimmer than the predecessor. Also, it flaunts new AMOLED coloor display, the company's first tracker with an always-on display option. It is also two times brighter than the previous generation model, making it easy to see your stats on sunny days.

The company is offering several band options including lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable sport bands, plush nylon hook and loop bands, and hand-crafted premium Horween leather bands.

The device offers a simple interface and supports swipe gestures. With just the swipe of a finger, users can view the stats, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize what information the owner wants to see most.

It can track Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm condition, monitor 24/7 heart rate, and other wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and SpO2.5 With Premium, users can track long-term trends and personal ranges. Additionally, it offers industry-leading sleep tools such as daily Sleep Score, Sleep Stages, and SmartWake alarms. Premium members also receive a deeper analysis and guidance to improve sleep quality.



The new Fitbit Charge 5 series launched. Credit: Fitbit



Also, the Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition, and an estimate of your V02 max. Plus, with Premium, users can access more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands like Daily Burn, barre3, obé and new high-energy workouts from LES MILLS.

Furthermore, it offers a Stress Management Score, which helps the user understand the mental state. With a Premium subscription, users get access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions.

Additionally, Fitbit Premium also offers a new Daily Readiness experience, understand if the body is ready for a workout or if the user should prioritize recovery instead. Each morning, the consumer will receive a score based on fitness fatigue (activity), heart rate variability (HRV), and recent sleep. Users will also get an analysis of what impacted the score, and suggestions like a recommended target Active Zone Minutes goal, along with Premium content to help make the best decisions for your body.

Fitbit Charge 5 costs Rs 14,999 and is slated to launch in India in September.

