Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy F41 and more

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday (October 16) kicked off the much anticipated Big Billion Days sale in India. It will continue for the next six days and conclude on October 21.

This festive seasonal sale, the e-commerce giant is offering lucrative deals on smartphones across popular brands including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, Vivo, and Asus among others.

Additionally, select products are eligible for extra discounts through exchange offers and also 10% instant discount via SBI card.

DH is listing hand-picked top deals on feature-rich phones in all price segments so that you make an informed purchase decision.

Premium mobiles

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple's launch price for the base variant of iPhone 11 Pro was just shy of one lakh and it went as close as 1.10 lakh due to the hike on import duties and GST. Now, it is available for as low as Rs 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Among the four S20 series variants, the Galaxy S20 Plus is a well-rounded flagship phone. It is now available for Rs 49,999 against MRP Rs 77,999. Also, if you sign-in for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan, you just have to pay Rs 34,999 and be eligible to upgrade to a new phone model in 2021, or else users can pay the remaining amount to continue to use it.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (128GB) is being offered for Rs 49,999 against Rs 55,999. Also, the ROG Phone 3 buyers can claim up to Rs 16,400 discount via exchange deal and 10% offer through SBI card.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung's Galaxy Note10+ was the most versatile phone of 2019. It has a feature-rich S Pen stylus, powerful configuration, and top-notch camera hardware. Flipkart is offering the Galaxy Note10+ for Rs 54,999 against MRP Rs 84,999. With a smart upgrade plan, consumers have to pay just Rs 38,499.

Apple iPhone XR

It is available for Rs 37,999 against Rs 52,500. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,400 off via exchange deal and also consumers can claim an extra 10% discount through the SBI card.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series

The Mi 10T comes in two models-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for 35,999 and Rs 37,999. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro too comes in one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 39,999.

Flipkart is offering a 10% discount via SBI card and up to Rs 18,400 additional off through the exchange programme.

Mid-range mobiles

Apple iPhone SE (2nd gen)

Apple's most popular compact phone iPhone SE (2nd gen) is available for just Rs 26,999 against MRP Rs 42,500. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount via SBI card and also up to Rs 16,400 extra off through an exchange deal.

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a is Google's 2020 phone for the Indian market. It offers long and fastest Android software support and one of the best camera hardware in the market. The new Pixel 4a can be purchased for Rs 29,999 against Rs 31,999. Consumers can claim Rs 1,750 extra discounts via the SBI card. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,400 additional off via exchange deal.

Vivo V20

It is available for Rs 24,499 against Rs 27,999. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount via SBI card. Also, Vivo V20 buyers can claim up to Rs 16,400 extra off through an exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy F41

The Galaxy F41 (6GB RAM +128GB storage) model can be bought for Rs 16,499 against Rs 17,999. Also, a 10% discount through SBI card and extra off via exchange offer. But, If the customers sign up for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan, they can buy it for Rs 11,549. With this, users are eligible to get a new phone in 2021 or pay the rest of the money to continue using the Galaxy F41. There is also 6GB RAM + 64GB model and can be bought for Rs 15,499 against Rs 16,999. And if buyers opt for smart upgrade play, they can get it for Rs 10,849.

Poco X3 (128GB)

It is available for Rs 18,499 against Rs 20,999. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount via SBI card. Also, Poco X3 buyers can claim up to Rs 16,400 extra off through the exchange deal.

Oppo Reno2 F

It is available for Rs 16,990 against Rs 19,990. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount via the SBI card. It has a 48MP quad-camera, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Budget mobiles

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro is available for Rs 12,999 against Rs 16,999. Flipkart is offering 10% discount via SBI card and also up to Rs 12,400 extra off through the exchange deal.

Moto E7 Plus

It is available for Rs 8,499 against Rs 20,999. Flipkart is offering 10% discount via SBI card and also up to Rs 16,400 extra off through the exchange deal.

Realme C15

It is available for Rs 8,499 against Rs 11,999. Flipkart is offering 10% discount via SBI card and also up to Rs 7,950 extra off through the exchange deal.

