Flipkart Big Billions Day 2021: Top smartphone deals

Flipkart on Sunday (October 3) kicked off the eight-day festive Big Billions Day 2021 sale campaign in India.

Like previous times, Walmart-owned company is offering lucrative deals on consumer electronics goods. It is slated to conclude on October 10.

In this edition, we will be focusing on smartphones. Here are top deals on offer on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale worth checking out.

Above Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone 12: It is a solid premium phone. It comes with a powerful A14 Bionic chipset, excellent build quality, offers a full-day battery life and photography hardware is not notch. With the price reduced to Rs 50,999 (MRP: 65,900), it is a compelling buy.

Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal and also Axis credit card users can claim an additional 5% cashback as well.

Asus ROG 5: It is available for Rs 57,999 against MRP Rs 63,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): It is available for Rs 88,999 against MRP Rs 99,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Vivo X70 Pro: It is available for Rs 46,990 against MRP Rs 51,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: It is available for Rs 1,57,999 against MRP Rs 1,79,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with HDFC(credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional Rs 7,000 instant cashback as well.

Under Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone 12 mini: It is available for Rs 38,999 against MRP Rs 59,900. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Vivo V21 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) : It is available for Rs 32,990 against MRP Rs 35,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G: It is available for Rs 36,990 against MRP Rs 46,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 19,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Realme GT 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): It is available for Rs 35,999 against MRP Rs 40,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Under Rs 30,000

Google Pixel 4a (6GB RAM + 128GB storage): It is available for Rs 25,999 against MRP Rs 31,900. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): It is available for Rs 26,999 against MRP Rs 39,900. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Mi 11 Lite 4G: It is available for Rs 21,999 against MRP Rs 24,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 18,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: It is available for Rs 17,999 against MRP Rs 23,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Poco X3 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB storage): It is available for Rs 16,999 against MRP Rs 23,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Oppo F17 Pro: It is available for Rs 17,990 against MRP Rs 25,990. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 15,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (7,000mAh battery, 128GB storage): It is available for Rs 18,999 against MRP Rs 29,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 17,800 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Redmi 9 Power (64GB storage): It is available for Rs 10,499 against MRP Rs 13,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 9,850 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Samsung Galaxy F22: It is available for Rs 12,499 against MRP Rs 14,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 11,650 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Nokia 5.4: It is available for Rs 12,999 against MRP Rs 16,799. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 11,650 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Under Rs 10,000

Poco C31 (32GB): It is available for Rs 7,999 against MRP Rs 10,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 7,450 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Redmi 9i Sport: It is available for Rs 8,499 against MRP Rs 9,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 7,950 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (64GB): It is available for Rs 9,499 against MRP Rs 12,999. Flipkart is also offering extra discounts up to Rs 8,950 through exchange deal. Also, consumers with ICICI (credit & debit) or Axis credit cards can claim an additional 10% cashback as well.

Infinix Hot 11 (64GB): It is available for Rs 8,999 against MRP Rs 11,999.

