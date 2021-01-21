Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering lucrative deals on several ranges of consumer electronic goods during the on-going Big Saving Days 2021 (Jan 20-24).

Flipkart is giving more than a 50% discount on feature-rich mobiles made by popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Poco, Realme, Oppo, and Infinix, among others.

Here are some of the best deals available on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021:

Premium mobiles

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) can be bought for Rs 48,999 against MRP Rs 54,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 44,999 against MRP Rs 83,000. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) can be bought for Rs 40,999 against MRP Rs 65,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review

Apple iPhone XR (64 GB, includes EarPods, Power Adapter) can be bought for Rs 39,999 against MRP Rs 47,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Mid-range mobiles

Apple iPhone SE (64 GB, A13 Bionic chipset, also includes EarPods and Power Adapter) can be bought for Rs 31,999 against Rs 39,999.

Must read | Apple iPhone SE (2020): Dainty but Powerful!



Apple iPhone SE (2020). Credit DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung Galaxy F41 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) can be bought for Rs 13,999 against MRP 19,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13, 850 off via exchange deal.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy F41 review

Poco X3 (6GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 14,999 against MRP 19,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 14, 400 off via exchange deal.

Motorola Moto G 5G (6GB RAM + 128 GB) can be bought Rs 18,999 against MRP Rs 20,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Micromax IN Note 1 (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought Rs 10,999 against MRP Rs 15,499. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 10, 450 off via exchange deal.

Poco M2 Pro (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 11,999 against MRP Rs 16,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11, 100 off via exchange deal.

Must read | Poco M2 Pro review

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) can be bought Rs 15,999 against MRP Rs 18,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 15, 000 off via exchange deal.

Infinix Zero 8i (8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 14,999 against MRP Rs 18,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 14, 400 off via exchange deal.

Budget phones

Redmi 9i (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 7,999 against MRP Rs 9,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 7, 450 off via exchange deal.

Realme C12 (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought fro Rs 9,999 against MRP Rs 10,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 9, 250 off via exchange deal.

Oppo A12 (3GB RAM + 32 GB storage) can be bought for Rs 7,990 against MRP Rs 10,990. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 7, 450 off via exchange deal.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.