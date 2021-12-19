Gadgets Weekly: Asus Chromebook CX1101, Oppo Air Glass and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Samsung, HP and Lava launched new laptop PCs, smartphones, accessories, and more this week (December 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus Chromebook CX1101

It features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display mounted to a 180-degree lay-flat capable hinge that is tested for 30,000 open and close life-cycle tests, and is Military-grade MIL-STD-810H rated for segment leading rugged and dependable reliability.

Also, it comes with an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size keys with 1.5mm key travel, rated for up to an incredible 10 million keystrokes, and is also spill-proof capable of resisting up to 60cc’s of accidental liquid spillage.



Chromebook CX1101. Credit: Asus



Inside, it runs Google’s Chrome OS and is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4020 Dual-core processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC solid-state storage. With these, the computer promises to offer seamless multi-tasking among Chrome OS, Android and Linux apps.

It boasts large segment leading 42Wh battery for uninterrupted and long battery backup of up to 13 hours and fast-charges up thanks to a 45W USB-C charger.

Other notable features include two USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and up to Bluetooth 5.2 in ASUS Chromebook CX1101 offers superior online two-way learning and video conferencing.

It costs 19,999 and is available on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

It comes with 10.5-inch WUXGA(2000×1200p) TFT LCD display and is powered by 12nm class UNISOC T618 octa-core processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU, backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB / 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) and Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 also features an 8MP primary camera on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front, a massive 7,040mAh battery with 15W charger. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Quad Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Atmos audio system.



The new Galaxy Tab A8 series. Credit: Samsung



It will be made available in three colours— Gray, Silver and Pink Gold and initially be released in the US and Europe by the end of 2021. It comes in three configurations— 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage— for €229 (approx. Rs 19,566), €259 (roughly Rs 22,129) and €309 (around Rs 24,401).

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826

It comes with two full cartridge sets, which can print 2600 (black+white)/1400 (colour) pages. This printer offers low cost per page printing cost with minimal initial cost, resulting in a competitive total cost of ownership making it an ideal choice for home users. It also offers enhanced connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset and HP Smart mobile print app with easy integration through a USB port.



The new DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826. Credit: HP India



It features 60-sheet input tray and for each black and white printed sheet value is just 38 paisa. The new HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 series costs Rs 10,200.

Portronics Sound Slick III

With two driver units, it promises to deliver immersive 80W sound output, providing a 3D-like surround sound experience.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and this makes it easy to pair with compatible with any TV, Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch and comes with up to 10M of wireless range.



The new Sounbar Slick 3 series. Credit: Potronics



For those who like to simply plug and play, the Soundbar also supports a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding. The Soundbar is portable, sleek and weighs merely about 1.85 kg that makes it easy to carry around.

It offers multiple connectivity options to users, enriching their buying experience. It is compatible with HDMI, USB, 3.5MM Aux and Optical input modes. It costs Rs 4,199.

Oppo Air Glass

Oppo’s new aR (assisted Reality) device dubbed as Air Glass comes equipped with in—house developed Spark Micro Projector, cutting-edge Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display - supports four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion, allowing users to have faster and easier access to the information they need.

With advanced hardware, it promise to offer bright and sharp content whether worn indoor or outdoor, guaranteeing a superior aR experience at all times.



The new Air Glass. Credit: Oppo



At the heart of OPPO Air Glass display system is OPPO’s self-developed Spark Micro Projector – one of the most compact projection system in the industry and is just 0.5cc, or roughly the size of a coffee bean. The projector features a CNC metal enclosure with a glass lens module to provide better heat dissipation and stability. The projector is powered by a cutting-edge Micro LED, which has a brightness of up to 3 million nits.

Oppo Air Glass adopts a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide, supporting two display modes - 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale - and can deliver up to 1400 nits in average brightness, ensuring a vivid and sharp visual display in different lighting conditions. Additionally, two layers of sapphire glass are used to encase the waveguide on both sides, providing protection with improved transparency. It will be released initially in China in the first quarter of 2022.

Lava Probuds N2

It comes with magnetic locks and sits comfortably around their neck. With IPX4 rating, it can sustain sweat or water, even during intense workouts.

It features 10mm dynamic drivers for superior bass. It balances sound over a phone call with the latest Bluetooth v5.0, offering seamless instant connectivity.



The new Probuds N2 series. Credit: Lava



Also, users can control entertainment and office calls with the help of inbuilt panel key control so that their entertainment and work never stop. To ensure user comfort, N2 has been diligently designed and tested to fit every ear contour. N2’s earplugs provide a secure fit and ensure the product can be worn comfortably for long durations. It promises to deliver up to 12 hours of listening time. It costs Rs 1,199.

