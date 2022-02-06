Gadgets Weekly: Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip and more

Technology companies such as Oppo, Asus, and Netgear, launched a new line of smartphones, laptops, and more this week (January 24-30).

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED series

It comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080) OLED display and offers a peak brightness of 400 nits, anti-glare display, touchscreen input (finger and stylus) and 16:9 aspect ratio. The device comes in two options— Windows 10 Pro and Home. Also, the company offers two configurations— Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 2.4 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz, 4 cores) and Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 4 cores) with up to 48GB DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage and 4-cell, 66 Wh Polymer battery.



The new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED series. Credit: Asus



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (supports PD3.0 & DP (4K UHD)), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0b, one headset combo, one micro HDMI (for LAN only) and one Kensington lock slot

Other notable features include 1MP HD (720p) camera with shield, Full-size back-lit keyboard with spill-resistant (66 cc) and 1.5 mm key travel, Touchpad, ASUS NumberPad 2.0, Stylus MPP2.0, Intel Wireless on board Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5, fingerprint (combo power button), AI noise-canceling technology, two multi-array Microphone with Cortana voice-recognition and dual ‘stereo’ speakers. The price starts at Rs 1,39,000 in India.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 Wi-Fi extender series

The new AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports the latest generation WiFi 6 with speeds up to 1.8Gbps. With 4-streams WiFi , users get more bandwidth and less congestion for all the devices in the WiFi network. With two high-powered antennas, EAX20 is ideally designed for small to medium-sized homes with up to 4 bedrooms; and delivers powerful WiFi to every corner of your home. Built with WiFi 6 technology this Mesh Extender provides the fastest WiFi speeds and up to 1.5-times greater network capacity than WiFi 5, so you can connect more and more devices on your WiFi without any hassle. It costs Rs 12,799.



[Left]Nighthawk AX6000 and Nighthawk AX1800 [right]. Credit: Netgear



On the other hand, the Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) promises to offer blazing fast speeds of up to 6Gbps for smooth 4K/8K Ultra-HD streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls. EAX80 is Ideal for large homes with up to 6 bedrooms; which helps you take advantage of the fastest broadband speeds available and the speeds you pay for. The extender comes with four high-powered antennas concealed inside, optimally positioned to deliver ultra-reliable long-distance WiFi coverage indoors and outdoors. With 8-stream WiFi experience, users can enjoy the fastest WiFi speeds with up to 4-times greater network capacity than its predecessor allowing you to connect multiple devices. It costs Rs 27, 499.

Both the WiFi 6 mesh extenders feature new OFDMA technology have made sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient. It significantly increases the amount of data that can be sent and received by your devices at the same time, and prevents annoying connection delays. For installation the Nighthawk app makes it a snap to set up your extender and get more out of your WiFi-including key features like the list of connected devices and network management tools.

Oppo Reno7 series

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED screen. It supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, 800 nits peak brightness and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot and dedicated space for a microSD card.

Under-the-hood, it features a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (expandable), Android 11-based ColorOS 12, triple camera module— 64MP (with f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.25) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (f/2.4) on the front and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charger. It comes in two colours startrails blue and starlight black — for Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage).



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The company also launched the Reno7 Pro series. It comes with a better processor and camera hardware.

