Gadgets Weekly: Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED and more

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED laptop series

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 4-sided NanoEdge design. It sports a slim body with 2.9 mm side bezels, offering an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The display supports 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, along with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The device's audio is tuned Harman Kardon system and promises good sound for all kinds of content. They output louder volumes, richer depth, and surround effects compared to other laptops of a similar size. It also supports AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario.

It features an edge-to-edge full-sized keyboard that achieves a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle points of adjacent keys) while retaining many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably with accuracy. The keyboard is backlit for convenient typing in dark environments such as flights.



Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED laptop. Credit: Asus India



Asus is offering three configurations. The first model comes with 14.0-inch Touch 2.8K OLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD Ryzen R5 5600H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, McAfee anti-virus software, fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard with number pad, sleeve Windows 11 OS with Office Home & Students 2021, USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter. It costs Rs 91,990 and comes with one year warranty.

The second model comes with 14.0-inch Touch 2.8K OLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, McAfee anti-virus software, fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard with number pad, sleeve Windows 11 OS with Office Home & Students 2021, USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter. It costs Rs 1,12,990 and comes with one year warranty.

The third model comes with 14.0-inch Touch 2.8K OLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, McAfee anti-virus software, fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard with number pad, sleeve Windows 11 OS with Office Home & Students 2021, USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter. It costs Rs 1,34,990 and comes with one year warranty.

HP LaserJet Tank 1005w,1020 and 2606 printer series

The new LaserJet Tank 1005w and 1020 series come with the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages. It also offers 5X more toner page yield compared to standard cartridges. They are said to be ideal for high-volume printing needs, the new LaserJet Tank comes with a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use.

They support ultra-high yield HP Toner reload kit and promise to save 90% waste and users can make good use of the HP Smart app to print, scan, and share anytime.



New HP LaserJet Tank printer series. Credit: HP India



The LaserJet Tank 2606 series come with Duplex Hi-Speed printing capability and can speed through multipage documents with automatic two-sided printing. It features 40 Page ADF (Automatic Document Feeder) on the SDW variant and comes with a large 250-page input tray.

Also, the original HP Toner Reload Kit has a unique design, made with over 75% less plastic. And, it needs low maintenance and offers long-life up to 50,000- page imaging drum.

All three new LaserJet Tank printers offer a mess-free toner refill solution, requiring just 15 seconds of attention. The HP LaserJet Tank 1005w and 1020 series cost Rs 23,695 and Rs 15,963, respectively. The LaserJet Tank 2606 costs Rs 29,558.

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker

The new Portronics Talk One features three omnidirectional microphones that help with 360-degree voice pick up from as far as five meters away. The three microphones can also eliminate background noises, which works similar to ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) mode. And working along is a high-end speaker driver that delivers excellent audio quality so online guests or team members can be heard loud and clear.



Portronics Talk One series. Credit: Portronics



The Portronics Talk One can also be paired as a wireless speaker system for smartphones, tablets or laptops, or simply opt for the Aux-input for desktop PCs. The speaker includes all the necessary buttons to operate your meetings or music at the touch of your finger. Make and receive calls, quickly mute, control the volume or skip music tracks with a single control panel on the device.

It houses a 2,600mAh internal rechargeable battery and can deliver up to 10 hours on a single charge. It costs 14,999 on Portronics e-store and Amazon.

LG UF+UV water purifier

The new Water Purifier filters the water in seven stages to remove seven heavy metals such as Mercury, Lead, Arsenic, Cadmium, Iron, chromium, and Copper, which can be known to cause serious waterborne diseases. The purifier along with HMR (Heavy Metal Removal) filter ensures clean drinking water.



LG UF+UV water purifier. Credit: LG India



The purifier also comes with the all-new Post Carbon Filter, an innovative tech that uses Electrostatic absorption to eliminate viruses from the water. It also features Virus Clean+ and UF filtration technology to remove 99.99 per cent of the virus.

The Ultra Filtration does not affect the TDS of the water resulting in Zero water wastage. It costs Rs 20,299.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB storage

Samsung earlier in the week launched the most expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra variant. It features the same features and design as the original S22 Ultra, but will come with a whopping 1TB storage. It costs Rs 1,34,999.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch

It features a circular dial with a premium rust-proof Zinc Alloy body, a lightweight design, and IP68 water resistance. The smartwatch is available in Rose Pink and Jade Black.

It comes with a 1.28-inch full-touch LCD IPS screen with circular LucidDisplay and 2.5D OGS Curved Glass Screen with scratch-resistant Panda Glass. It can track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), blood pressure, heart rate, calories, sleep, comes with a pedometer, offers breathing exercises, and supports stress monitoring. It also comes with two built-in games. With its Theatre Mode, the user may also turn off vibration and decrease the brightness when viewing their favorite shows and movies.



Ambrane FitShort Surge watch. Credit: Ambrane



Other notable features include smart notifications, 8 training modes, timer, alarm, stopwatch, weather, sedentary reminder, and more. It also has a remote camera and music control capabilities. The smartwatch will have a variety of 75+ distinct Watch Faces to pick from. It can deliver close to seven days of battery life with a single full charge. It costs Rs 1,999.

Asus Chromebook C214 with Touch Screen

Asus Chromebook C214 features a 360-degree convertible touch-screen display, military-grade durability, dual cameras that include a special front-facing autofocus HD camera. It houses dual-core 64-bit Intel processors, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and Micro SD expansion up to 2TB and up to 10 hours of battery life. It features stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 for online two-way learning and video conferencing.



Asus Chromebook C214 with Touch Screen. Credit: Asus India



Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with military-grade rugged durability. Inside, it comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of fast RAM, fast 64GB Solid-state eMMC storage, and Google Chrome OS and the storage can be further expanded, up to a supported 2TB via a MicroSD memory card.

The price starts at Rs 23,999.

