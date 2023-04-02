Gadgets Weekly: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Dell, LG, and Motorola among others launched new smartphones, earphones, laptops, accessories, and more this week (March 20-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The new laptops come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the company also offers Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor options.

They feature 16:10 screen aspect ratio and with Dell ComfortView software technology, the display reduces the release of harmful blue light emissions to keep the eyes comfortable over extended viewing times.

The devices feature a crisp full HD camera, dual microphones, and background noise-reducing AI to make one feel like your friends, family, and coworkers are in the room with you. The camera also features a manual camera privacy shutter for safety.





Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops. Credit: Dell India



The 2-in-1 laptops have a 360-degree hinge that allows them to be switched between four different modes: tablet, laptop, tent, and stand. They also have a touch screen and an optional active pen, which don't need to be paired and make it simple for users to interact with their device.

The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 64,990. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (Intel edition) starts at Rs 79,990 and the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (AMD edition) starts at Rs 82,190 in India.

Samsung’s New Bespoke Jet and Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Both the Bespoke Jet Series and Jet Bot+ come with the All-in-One Clean Station. When docked, the All-in-One Clean Station empties the dustbin through Samsung’s unique Air Pulse technology and also automatically charges the vacuum cleaner at the same time.

Samsung Bespoke Jet and Bot+ cleaners feature Digital Inverter Motor. It can maximize the suction power to up to 210W and up to 2500pa for Jet Bot+ facilitating deeper cleaning of surroundings.

Also, the Intelligent Power Control feature of Jet Bot+ enables identification of the type of surface it needs to clean as well as the amount of dust that is on it. Using this information, the unit can automatically adjust its suction power for a more optimized cleaning session.

Equipped with a long-lasting battery that contains two units, Bespoke Jet Series (Jet Pro Extra and Jet Pet) can run for up to two hours (120 mins) at a stretch.



Samsung’s New Bespoke Jet. Credit: Samsung



One interesting feature of the Samsung Jet Bot+ navigation technology is that it uses LiDAR sensors (Light detection and ranging). A LiDAR Sensor can accurately track Jet Bot’s location by scanning a room to gather distance information. So it moves around efficiently and covers more area of the home.

Users can control and monitor the Jet Bot+ remotely using the SmartThings app on their smartphones. The robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean selectively in either a single room or multiple rooms with the Select and Go function. The app can also be used to custom-define virtual No-Go Zones to prevent the unit from entering certain areas without the need for physical barriers.

The new Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range includes the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) priced at Rs 89,900, Bespoke Jet Pet (Vacuum) at Rs 79,900, and Jet Bot+ at Rs 65,900.

LG 6-in-1 AI+ AC

It boasts an AI+ Dual Inverter feature, in which offers cooling based on the usage pattern of the consumer. These air conditioners also come with convertible technology that reduces power consumption and provides faster cooling. Consumers can operate this AC from 40 per cent to 110 per cent of capacity.

It features extreme mode, aptly named Viraat. The company says the AC can increase to 110% cooling capacity to provide instant cooling, which will deliver consistent cool air in the area being used with a powerful fan speed and maximum user comfort.

It also boasts Plasmaster Ionizer++ and can eliminate 99.9 per cent of known bacteria and not only clears germs but also deodorise the indoor space from bad odour.

It comes with a mute feature, and once turned on, the AC reduces the sound of the motor, and yet delivers clean air.



LG 6-in-1 AI+ AC. Credit: LG India



LG's new 6-in-1 features an HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs), which is capable of deactivating more than 99.76 per cent of virus and 99.99 per cent of bacteria in contact.

It supports LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control and monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI . Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notifications and control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ.

The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant levels, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

And, the new AC range also features Ocean Black protection coating, which is applied to both indoor and outdoor units to ensure they last longer. It is protected against particulates such as sand, salt, industrial smoke, and others pollutants.

LG's new Split ACs will be available in various capacities and star ratings with prices starting at Rs 33,490 to Rs 72,990 per unit. And, there are Window Inverter AC options, which start at Rs 43,990 and Rs 61,490 per unit.

Mivi Commando X9 gaming earbuds

It boasts a dedicated gaming mode and 13mm drivers, which promise to deliver good sound quality across a broad frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.

It supports 35ms ultra-low latency, which comes in handy while playing a multi-player game, micro-seconds matter for better coordination with the team during battle royale games.



Mivi Commando X9 gaming earbuds. Credit: Mivi



The device is equipped with AAC and SBC codecs, which enables it to support both iOS and Android devices, and users enjoy the same high-quality audio experience whatever platform they are on.

With Bluetooth 5.3 technology support, it can support a wire-less range of 10 meters (30 feet) from a companion device.

With a full charge, Commando X9 can last for 72 hours of playtime. It supports fast charging too. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver for 15 hours of battery life. It costs Rs

Motorola Moto G13

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(720 x 1600p) LCD screen, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and Panda glass shield. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card), a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos,

It houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 13, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Motorola Moto G13. Credit: Motorola



And, it houses triple camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP(f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash, am 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.

It comes in two colours-- Matte Charcoal, and Lavender Blue. And, it is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999, on Flipkart from April 5 onwards.

Apple Music Classical now available in India

Apple had earlier in the month announced Music Classical, a standalone app, and now, it is finally available in India.



Apple Music Classical. Credit: Apple



Like the native Apple Music app, it also offers access to tracks with the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio format.

Besides accurate metadata of albums and artists, Apple Music Classical will have thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

