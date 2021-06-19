Gadgets Weekly: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 PC, Sony BRAVIA A80J 4K TV and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Dell, Asus, iTel and Poly among others, launched new smart TVs, phones, laptops, and more this week (June 13-19).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Inspiron 13 and 15 series

Dell earlier this week launched the new Inspiron 14 series 2-in-1 laptop in India.

It comes with a 4-sided narrow border 14-inch display and a screen resolution of up to QHD+ offering an immersive, virtually borderless viewing experience.

As the name suggests, it comes in multiple modes enabling users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode; so, they can choose which mode fits best to stay connected.

The company is offering two options-- 11th gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors with RadeonTM Graphics. Users can decide on the chipset based on their computing needs.

The new Inspiron 14 2-in-1s will be available from June 17 at a starting price of Rs 57,990 (Intel configurations) and Rs 65,990 (AMD configurations)

The company also released the smaller Inspiron 13 series. It comes with an Aluminum-based enclosure and it features an ultra-portable design weighing just 1.25 kg, easy to carry around in hand in the office or in the home.

It also features QHD+ display resolution and comes with a four-sided narrow border in a compact 13.3-inch form factor.



From left- Dell Inspirion 15, 14, and 13 series. Credit: Dell



Furthermore, it comes with an in-built TUV low blue light hardware solution that allows users to spend long hours in front of the laptop without straining their eyes. Additionally, it has enhanced thermal and lift hinge designs that improve air circulation under the laptop to adjust the thermal profile keeping the device cool no matter where it is placed.

The new Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 at a starting price of Rs 68,990

Additionally, Dell also launched standard Inspiron 14 and 15 series laptops. Except for the screen size, they come with the same design -- a four-sided narrow bezel display for an immersive screen experience.

Both come with the latest Intel H-grade processor that provides more muscle for high performance and aims to bring desktop-class performance to laptops.

Also, Dell is offering extra configuration options for the Inspiron 15 series, which include the latest NVIDIA MX450 graphics card and AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics card, which promise to deliver efficient response for seamless multitasking.

The Inspiron 14 will be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 44,990

On the other hand, Inspiron 15 (with Intel configurations) will be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 48,990

Whereas the Inspiron 15 (with AMD configurations) will be available from June 22 at a starting price of Rs 57,990.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 4K TV (model: XR-65A80J)

Like the recently launched 55X90J series, the new BRAVIA XR A80J boasts Cognitive Processor XR. It promises to deliver intelligence that reflects human cognitive characteristics. It is capable of detecting the viewer’s focal points, and cross-analyzes numerous image quality elements to produce a picture that is more natural and closer to human memory.

With the XR OLED Contrast, the Sony TV offers more depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light. It is backed by XR TRILUMINOS Pro, which reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours.

The XR Motion Clarity technology can control moving images precisely to minimize blur during high-speed scenes.



The new BRAVIA XR A80J 4K smart TV launched. Credit: Sony



It comes with XR sound positioning tech with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling to deliver an immersive sound experience that matches perfectly with visuals played on the TV. It is also backed by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

There is also a dedicated gaming TV mode, which offers an ultra-smooth gaming experience. It features HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, VRR and ALLM.

Other notable features include Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto-calibration technology, Smart Google TV and Hands-Free Voice search on the remote is powered by Google Assistant. It also supports Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J TV (model-- XR-65A80J) is available for Rs 2, 99,990.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582LR)

The new ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 series sports a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanoEdge touch-enabled display with wide 178-degree viewing angles and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It offers a peak brightness of 440 nits brightness and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, PANTONE® Validated, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. It also features HD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello).

It comes with a secondary-- 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus (3840 x 1100 (4K)) colour calibrated display, IPS-level panel with stylus support, 400 nits max brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage.



ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15. Credit: Asus India



The company is offering two CPU configuration options-- Intel Core i9-10980HK processor or Intel Core i7-10870H processor-- for the consumers.

The new Asus PC comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics, 32 GB MHz DDR4 onboard RAM, Windows 10 Home OS, 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and 92 Wh lithium-polymer battery, which promises

Connectivity features include -- 2 x Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x full size HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack and 1 x MicroSD reader.

The base model comes equipped with Intel Core i7-10870H for Rs 2,39,990 The top-end model with Intel Core i9-10980HK costs Rs 2,79,990. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS India exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma.

Poly Voyager Focus 2 headphones

The new Voyager Focus 2 headphones come with Advanced Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which promises to offer crystal clear conversations when connected to phones and also hear good quality music with less disturbance of the outside environment.



Poly Voyager Focus 2. Credit: Poly



It is compatible with mobiles, Windows PCs, and Apple Macs and offers up to 19 hours of talk time. It comes with a Dynamic Mute button, which lights up to indicate whenever the user speaks on mute.

There are two LED indicators to show the call status. Users can answer calls by simply putting on the headset and mute by taking the headset off.

It is one of the few to be Microsoft Teams-certified and comes with a button that allows the user to instantly access the Microsoft Teams app. It comes in two variants Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office-- with prices starting at $349.95 (approx. Rs 25,933).

iTel Magic 2 4G

It is a basic handset with a keypad and comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240p) 3D curved display. Also, it comes pre-loaded with 8 games, a 1,900mAh battery, a 1.3MP camera on the back and supports Bluetooth 2.0, wireless FM radio, and Wi-Fi with Hotspot tethering. It can connect up to 8 devices.



iTel Magic 2 4G. Credit: iTel



It also supports multiple Indian languages Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam in addition to English. Other notable features include Auto Call recorder, King Voice, voice-to-text app, and One-Touch Mute. It costs Rs 2,349.