Gadgets Weekly: Garmin Fenix 7, Epix watches and more

Technology companies such as Garmin, Microsoft, LG, Samsung, Realme, Asus, Logitech, and Portronics, among others launched a new line of smartphones, smartwatches, air conditioners, laptop PC, accessories such as a keyboard, a mouse, and more this week (February 14-20).

Garmin Fenix 7, Epix series watches

Garmin Fenix 7 sports a 1.3-inch display, which by the way made of sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) material.

It boasts an inbuilt flashlight and supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations.

The new Garmin watch's display guard is made of wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as a highly permeable patented solar panel.

Due to the increased surface of the solar panels and the optimization of solar cells' configurations and conductive materials, solar efficiency has been 200% higher than in the previous generation.

Garmin also noted that the Power Manager function has been upgraded, allowing the overall battery life of Fēnix 7X to increase by nearly 300% , achieving up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar-charged and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode.

The device features more than 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, and more. It also comes with pre-loaded high-intensity interval training workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, etc.

The Real-Time Stamina feature allows users to adjust their speed and intensity in real-time based on their current physical strength. During long-distance races, athletes can activate the Up Ahead feature to set their strategy before the race. By using Garmin Connect, users can also create a route and mark waypoints. Once synced with the smartwatch, pre-set checkpoints, water stations, medical stations and other route data will be displayed to the athlete.

Furthermore, the smart device dives into other additional features like XC Ski Dynamics, Surfing features, MTB dynamics, Pace pro-technology, Climb-pro feature, performance metric, recovery time advisor and many more.



Garmin Epix (left) and Fenix 7 (right). Credit: Garmin India



The new Garmin Epix features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a high-resolution touch screen and buttons. Besides the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, the watch has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.

Furthermore, the smartwatch comes with a wide range of health metrics and smart features that help users gauge their performance, such as Real-Time Stamina which indicates how much exertion has been applied, Advanced Training metrics, Daily Workout suggestions, and more.

As far as the battery is concerned, it can last up to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the Power Manager function is activated. Additionally, the device offers both touchscreen and physical button usage flexibility so its users have complete control in tough outdoor ventures.

Both the new Fēnix 7 series and Epix come with US Military MIL-STD-810 standard, support Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo). The new Multi-Band frequency setting greatly increases positioning speed and accuracy in challenging conditions from downtown to the mountaintop.

Both the outdoor smartwatches boast about the inbuilt broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body's energy throughout the day. The Pulse Ox3 monitors the blood's oxygen saturation in the body, stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score, respiration tracking as well as other health monitoring metrics to track users’ fitness goals and progress. Additionally, both watches offer a Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualize race prediction estimates in the watch itself with help of graphs for a quick understanding of how his/her training is progressing.

Garmin's Fenix 7, 7 Solar, 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar costs Rs 67,990, Rs 82,990, Rs 93,990 and Rs 98,990, respectively. On the other hand, Garmin Epix costs Rs 89,990. All the models are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios and Just In Time, Decathlon (Bengaluru), Anubhava store (Bengaluru), and Garmin Brand Stores.

LG's 2022 range of ACs

The new 2022 range of LG air conditioners comes equipped with an anti-virus protection filter. Coated with Cationic Silver, the filter deactivates up to 99 per cent of viruses and bacteria and removes harmful substances such as pollen from the air.

With the LG ThinQ technology, users can control and monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant AI speakers, and other apps, which are available in Split and Window Inverter ACs. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notifications & control multiple home appliances through LG’s Smart ThinQ.



LG's new 2022 series AC. Credit: LG



Built to perform in every weather condition, the 2022 range of air conditioners from LG are equipped with ADC safety sensors. These sensors promise safety and also the long durability of the ACs. The outdoor units of the split ACs come with Ocean Black Fins that come with protection against fin corrosion as the outdoor unit is exposed to extreme conditions.

LG's new split AC’s will be available in various capacities and star rating prices ranging between Rs 39,990 and Rs 73,990. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

It features a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a flexible hinge, which can be pulled forward to the perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting. The display also supports 120Hz display and the device comes with Quad Omnisonic speakers and an immersive Dolby Atmos sound system.

Surface Laptop Studio comes with the premium build quality, new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another seamlessly.

It promises to offer a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad. Also, the keypad has space to store the new Slim Pen 2 stylus.

With Studio mode, device owners can make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing, sketching, and other creative pursuits.



Surface Laptop Studio. Credit: Microsoft India



Also, it features Thunderbolt 4 technology to connect dual 4K monitors, dock additional accessories, and transfer data at super-fast speed.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Microsoft is offering the new Surface Laptop Studio in multiple configurations--Intel Core i5 CPU+ 16GB RAM + 256GB storage (Commercial: Rs 1,56,999; Consumer: 1,65,999, Intel Core i5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage(Commercial: Rs 1,74,699), Intel Core i7 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage (Commercial: Rs 2,01,399; Consumer: Rs 2,15,999) , Intel Core i7 CPU + 32GB RAM + 1TB storage (Commerical: Rs 2,54,699), Intel Core i7 CPU + 32GB RAM + 1TB storage Quadro (Commerical: Rs 3,07,999), Intel Core i7 CPU + 32GB RAM + 2TB storage (Commerical: 2,90,199) and Intel Core i7 CPU + 32GB RAM + 2TB storage Quadro (Commerical: Rs 3,43,499).

Portronics Cleansify ear otoscope

The Cleansify ear otoscope comes with an ear microscope, which works in the frequency of 2.4Ghz, allowing for a smooth functioning of the ear camera.

The ear-camera features an ultra-fine 4.5mm lens that allows users to have a clear view of the eardrums and the innate wall of the ear cavity.

Besides, it gives a much better preview of the ear wax covering the walls of the cavity. The Cleansify has a 3MP endoscope which promises good quality 1080p live time shots of the inner ear cavity. This is a top-end version of endoscopes and makes for the perfect ear cleaning device.



Cleansify ear otoscope. Credit: Portronics



The Cleansify comes with a 3 Axis Gyroscope, this feature defines the product in its entirety! Gyroscope is a tech that allows for angular orientation or in simpler words allows for angled views as compared to the general line of sight! The Portronics Cleansify has a 300mAh powerful rechargeable battery. It can be charged through any USB cable.

Portronics Cleansify comes with LED flash for a proper view of the inner ear cavity. The device tip is screw secured and would not detach while in action. Usually, the tips are just mounted on the edge, which comes off if extra force is applied. The ear camera can be controlled at the mere ease of an app. The App can be downloaded from the Playstore and Appstore and explored further. It costs Rs 1,999.

Vivo Y15s

The new Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch full HD+ (1600x720p) halo full-view display, Eye Protection mode, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 11, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable), MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core CPU, and a 5,000mAh battery.



The new Y15s smartphone series. Credit: Vivo



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual-camera module--main 13MP + 2MP super macro sensor with LED flash and support Panorama, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode, and Documents. On the front, it houses an 8MP sensor with an Aura screen light feature.

It comes in two colours--Mystic Blue and Wave Green-- for Rs 10,990.

Casio ECB-S100HR Edifice Honda Racing Championship White Edition

The new special edition Watch comes equipped with the latest Casio features including a Tough Solar power system, which efficiently converts light to power the watch, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and a high-luminosity double, LED light. The watch pairs with a smartphone using a dedicated app, to automatically adjust to the correct time and enable the user to select from any of over 300 cities for the world time.



Casio Edifice Honda Racing Edition. Credit: Casio



Additionally, the ECB-S100HR comes with a Time & Place function that records the current date/time and position on a map within the app by just pressing a button on the watch, allowing users to check where they were and when. The inset dial indicator at the 9 o’clock position counts down to the alarm or target time, starting from 30 minutes in advance. It costs Rs 29,995 in India.

Logitech Studio Series Pop keyboard and mouse

The new accessories take inspiration from minimalist Pebble mouse, K580, and K380 keyboards.

Logitech Pop Keys works with macOS, Windows, iOS, iPad, Chrome OS, and Android, and POP Mouse works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, and Linux.

The new Pop Keys come with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customised to the favourite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options software, available via a simple download for PC or Mac.



Logitech Studio Series Pop keyboard and mouse. Credit: Logitech



The Pop Mouse also features a top button that opens the emoji menu and can be customized for one-tap convenience.

The Pop Keys keyboard offers comfy, scooped typewriter-style mechanical keys and new-generation functions. Its 12 new FN shortcuts feature Snip Screen, Mute Mic, and Media Keys to facilitate the modern workday.

On the other hand, the new Pop Mouse can slip easily into the bag or pocket for on-the-go working and keeps user productive with the Smartwheel that flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode.

It sports a smooth body, crafted for comfort, fits snugly in the palm to help the user work on whatever is needed. Available in many vibrant colors and when Logitech Options is downloaded, users can utilise the mouse with Logitech Flow, a software feature for easy text, file, and image copy-and-pasting between computers.

Both the Pop products empower multi-device creativity, connecting to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver. The Pop Keys is retailed at Rs 9,995 and Pop Mouse at Rs 2,995.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with 90Hz DynamicSwitch refresh, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, and hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), dual 50MP+8MP camera with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 ( will soon get MIUI 13 update) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. Its price starts at Rs 14,999.

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G. Credit: Poco India



Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro series

Both the Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with pretty much the same hardware. It comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2448 × 1080p) Samsung E4 OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness up to 1,200 nits, features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

Qualcomm's 5nm class 3.0GHz Snapdragon 888+ octa-core CPU with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB/18GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 11-based ROG UI, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging, but the retail box comes with 30W charger.



The new ROG Phone 5s series. Credit: Asus



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the new ROG Phone 5s series houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Sony IMX686, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8) + 13MP (f/2.4) 125-degree ultra-wide camera + 5MP (f/2.0) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It also supports 8K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second), 4K at 60fps and also slow-motion 4K at 120 fps and 1080p at 240fps.

On the front, the ROG Phone 5s series features 24MP (f/2.0 and with 0.9µm pixel size).

Realme 9 Pro series

Realme 9 Pro Plus features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple-camera module-- main 50MP + 8MPultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU backed by 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and a 4,500mAh battery and supports a 60W charger. Its price starts at Rs 24,999.



Realme 9 Pro+. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Realme 9 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), triple-camera module-- main 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger in-box. Its price starts at Rs 17,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+(1,080 x 2,400p) fluid AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 shield, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with ARM Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, Android 11-based OxygenOS, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVooc charger, a triple camera module— main 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash, and a 16MP front camera. Its price starts at Rs 23,999.



OnePlus Nord CE 2nd Gen. Credit: OnePlus India



OnePlus also launched a new line of Smart TV Y1S, and Y1S Edge series. They come with Gamma Engine video processor, the 43-inch variants of both smart TVs also offer full HD display, whereas the 32-inch variant offers an HD resolution display. All models support HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format, promising a superior immersive viewing experience.



The new OnePlus Smart TV Y1S series. Credit: OnePlus India



The new Smart TV Y1S series price starts at Rs 16,499.

