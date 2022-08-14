Gadgets Weekly: HP Pavillion All-in-One PC, Sony 4K TV and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and Ambrane among others launched a new line of computers, smartphones, earphones, related accessories and more this week (August 8-14).

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One(AiO) PC

It features a 31.5-inch UHD display and supports HDR 400, with an anti-glare panel and comes with HP Eyesafe and Flicker-Free TUV certification. It also comes with Energy Start certification and is EPEAT Silver registered.

It has a sleek, space-saving design that cuts all the cords with a wireless mouse, keyboard, and charging. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors and features multiple HDMI ports and feels more immersed with Audio by B&O. It costs 99,999.

HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One PC

HP also announced Envy AiO PC with 24-inch 5K display, 21:9 aspect ratio and comes with TÜV certified display with an adjustable blue light reduction filter for low blue light comfort, and anti-reflection glass to enable a great viewing experience and comfort under various lighting conditions.



HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One series PC. Credit: HP India



Also, it features an ultra-thin 3-sided micro-edge bezel display appearance with a beautifully efficient design. It is powered by an 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor[3] and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which gives users the power to handle creative needs.

It also supports a detachable, magnetic camera makes it easy to swap to multiple positions for better angles. It has a large advanced 16MP camera sensor and HP Enhanced Lighting for video chats and boasts binning technology. It also supports HP Quick Drop, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, HP Enhanced Lighting for enhancing creative output and wireless charging built right into the base. It costs Rs 1,75,999.

Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV

It boasts a 65-inch display with XR TRILUMINOS MAX technology that reproduces 3D colour depth with near-human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours with a new OLED Panel.

It also supports XR OLED Contrast Pro, XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology to deliver 4K content streaming on the display panel that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur. For gamers, it features HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.



Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV series. Credit: Sony India



With BRAVIA CORE, users get access to the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with the highest quality Pure Stream 80mbps exclusively and completely free on BRAVIA XR TVs. The display panel will have less glare and reflection and promise to offer immersive viewing with beautiful colours from every possible angle.

The display panel screen houses a solid speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling technology.

It also supports gesture control, proximity alert, Ambient Optimisation Pro, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Light sensor and Acoustic auto-calibration and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. The new XR-65A95K model costs Rs 3,69,990.

Samsung Fold4 and Flip4 series

They come with a refined design and upgraded internal hardware in terms of processor and camera system.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 series come with robust flat body design language. Also, feature durable build quality featuring armour aluminium metal body with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective cover and also features IPX8 water-resisting rating, first among the foldable phones.

Inside, they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor and Android 12L-based One UI 4 series OS and the interface is reimagined to offer multi-tasking capabilities, split screen, improved flex mode in terms of video calling and texting at the same time and many more use-cases to offer value-added experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sports a 6.2-inch cover display and inside, it features a 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays support 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically and support 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The company is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. On the front, it has a 2.1-inch screen.

Both the foldable phones tested for more than 200,000 fold operations and are certified by Veritas.



Samsung unveiled a new line of Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Credit: Samsung India



As far as the photography is concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold4 boasts a triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

The Galaxy Z Filp4 sports a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) with a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.

Samsung also launched Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro series in India.

They feature a classic circular dial design but with more durable build materials. They are said to come with Sapphire glass to resist scratches. The standard model comes with alumnium case and the Pro model features a titanium case.

Also, they come IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to sustain for up 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) under water for close to 30 minutes.

They feature a digital wheel, which makes use of an advanced touch-sensitive display and offer a good deal interface to check notification and scroll through features and widgets. Also, they come with an innovative magnetic D-buckle strap.

Inside, it runs WearOS co-developed by Google and Samsung. It is optimised with the hardware to offer refreshed user interface, visually appealing widgets, and offer longer battery life.

The Watch5 Pro comes with a 590mAh battery and promises to deliver a full day (close to 20 hours) with GPS on all the time and with mixed usage, it can last close to 80 hours.

They support 10W wireless charging, double the speed of the predecessor. And, can charge up to 45 per cent in 30 minutes.

They also feature pre-set route files to offer turn-by-turn notifications. Users can use it to track back if they find themselves lost while returning back to the starting point.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

It comes with a new design language with a compact form factor, almost 15 per cent smaller compared to the predecessor. And, also offer a comfortable and secure fit.

Also, it promises better Active Noise Cancellation (1.4X better than Buds Pro) and supports Hi-Fi sound (24bit) and 360-degree audio tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (3.6L)

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L supports a wide temperature range for multi-functional cooking, and voice command powered by Google Assistant, and users can schedule meals up to 24 hours in advance. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi- Fi (802.11 b/g/n, single-band: 2.4GH).

It has an OLED display for easy monitoring, timing and temperature control and supports 50 plus easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App. The screen provides real-time viewing of cooking status and more.



Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer. Credit: Xiaomi



It boasts 1500W heating power that enables rapid temperature increase and more balanced heat distribution inside the Air Fryer, shortening the cooking time.

It also offers adjustable temperatures between 40°C to 200°C along with a 24-hour long continuous operating time. The low temperatures are automatically paired with the low rotating speed of the dual-speed motor for slow temperature increase.

It offers 8 preset modes and 360-degree hot air circulation that promises evenly cooked food. Consumers can pull out the basket at any time to check the cooking status of the food and simply put the basket back to resume the cooking process.

To maximize cooking space, the air fryer comes with an exclusive grill that makes more efficient use of the inner space.

Additionally, the seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating, making the basket wear-resistant, durable and easy to clean.

It even supports the yoghurt fermentation process or food dehydration. With the configuration of the dual-speed fan, the Smart Air Fryer can also defrost frozen goods, baking, dried fruits, and ferment vegetables. It costs Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Outside, it sports a 6.56 -inch (2520 x 1080p) full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED-based cover display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features wider 8.02-inch (2160 x 1914 ) 2K+ Eco² OLED 4:3.55 display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1400 nits peak brightness, 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.



Xiaomi MIX Fold 2. Credit: Xiaomi



Under-the-hood, it houses Dual SIM slots (type: nano),Android 12-based MIUI 12, 4nm class 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU, Adreno next-gen GPU, 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB / 512GB /1TB UFS 3.1 storage, a 4500mAh (Typical) battery with 67W fast charging, triple-camera module--main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.4) + 8MP 2x telephoto camera (f/2.6, Leica optics 8K video recording) with LED flash, and a 20MP front camera.

The prices start at 8,999 RMB (approx. Rs 1,06,432.97) and will be available initially in China.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2460 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM slots, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12 with XOS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module--main 64MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP AI camera with Quad LED flash on the back and a 16MP front camera. It costs Rs 21,999.

Ambrane magnetic wireless powerbank Aerosync PB-10

It features back holder support to hold the device in place while charging. It also has Mag-Safe technology, a non-skid wireless charging surface & a firm magnetic grip to ensure safety and convenience.

Ambrane AeroSync PB- 10 wireless charging powerbank comes with a 10000mAh lithium-polymer battery. With 15W and 22.5W QC/PD output, it supports both wireless and wired charging.



Ambrane magnetic wireless powerbank Aerosync PB-10. Credit: Ambrane



The 22.5W fast charging output can charge any smartphone to 50% in as little as 30 minutes on average. The powerbank can be charged in 3 hours and 10 minutes using a Type-C port and an 18W fast charging input. The AeroSync power bank - 10 is compatible with all devices charged via USB or Type-C port and has a wide range of compatibility features. The powerbank's special multi-layer charging protection technology ensures a safe charging experience.

On the connectivity front, the power bank comes with Type C input & two output ports Type C PD + 1 USB QC. Available in a classy black color, it costs Rs 1,799.

5Elements X-buds and Nuke+ earbuds

They support ultra-low latency gaming mode to offer a seamless gaming experience on the companion phones. They also boast Low Battery Consumption feature, to enable buds to reduce battery draining faster. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and 50MS Game Response time.

The Nuke+ and X-Buds both feature a 13mm driver, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) as one of the primary features. A built-in chip inside the earbuds delivers clear phone call conversation.



5Elements X-Buds (left) and Nuke+(right). Credit: 5Elements



Each of the X-Buds earbuds comes with a 40mAh cell and the case has a 400mAh battery and promises to deliver six hours on a single charge and with the case, they can go for 30 hours. It costs Rs 2,899.

Each of the Nuke+ buds comes with a 30mAh cell and the case has a 250mAh battery and promises to deliver five hours on a single charge and with the case, they can go for 15 hours. It costs Rs 2,799.

Boult Audio FXCharge Neckband earphones

It boasts Zen Technology (environmental noise cancellation) to offer a truly immersive and seamless experience, microphone input.

It comes with IPX5 water resistant certification, redefined inline controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and a 14.2mm Hi-Fi driver. This neckband is compatible with IOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows devices.



Boult Audio FXCharge Neckband earphones. Credit: Boult Audio



It can deliver close to 32 hours of playtime, fast charging(USB-C) which gives a playtime of 7 hrs when charged for only 5 minutes. It houses a 14.2mm driver, and supports Bluetooth 5.2. Available in black and green colours, it costs Rs 4,499.

