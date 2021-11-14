Gadgets Weekly: Lava Agni 5G phone and more

Technology companies such as Lava, Infinix, Garmin, Lumix and Minix, launched new smartphones, camera lens, smartwatch, smart weighing scale and more this week (November 8-14).

Lava Agni 5G

The new Agni 5G features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2460 × 1080p) LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, side-mounted fingeprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 6nm class 64-bit MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capability.



Lava Agni 5G. Credit: Lava



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a quad-camera module--64MP (f/1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera.

It comes in one colour fiery blue for Rs 19,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 17,999.

Tecno Spark 8



Tecno Spark 8 series. Credit: Tecno India



It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) with a 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 64-bit class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core CPU, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (up to 256GB), Android 11-based HiOS 7.6, 16MP (f/1.8) + AI camera with quad-LED flash on the back, 8MP (f/2.0) with dual-LED flash on the front and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in three colours-- atlantic blue, iris purple and turquoise cyan-for Rs 9,299.

Garmin Index S2 smart weighing scale

Besides body weight (maximum of 181Kg), users can calculate body mass index ( via Garmin Connect app), skeletal muscle mass, bone mass, and also body water percentage.

Users can connect 16 profiles on Garmin Index S2. Each Garmin Index S2 user can connect and view their statistics on the Garmin Connect app (both iOs and Android available).

Users can view the day-to-day weight fluctuations on the mobile app. The weighing scale also can connect with Wi-Fi router at home. So, users can directly view the line graph that shows previous 30 days of weight readings on the colour display and the on-screen widget of the weighing scale itself.



Index S2 smart weighing scale. Credit: Garmin



Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale comes with four AAA batteries in the retail package and it can deliver up to 9 months of battery life. It costs Rs 15,990.

Lumix 35mm (f/1.8) camera lens

The Lumix S 35mm lens comes equipped with eleven lens elements in nine groups including three aspherical lenses and three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses. The use of three aspherical lenses promises to deliver both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses.

The ED lenses can effectively suppress chromatic aberration. It is suitable for situations such as landscapes and snapshots taking advantage of the natural angle of view as well as portrait. It can also be used for close-up shots thanks to the minimum focusing distance of 0.24m.

The Lumix S 35mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, the focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation.



Lumix 35mm (f 1.8) camera lens. Credit: Panasonic Lumix



The Lumix S 35mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional-quality video can be recorded.

It can also fit the S5, Lumix’s smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust & splash-resistant design. It can also work under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm. It costs Rs 74,990 and will be available across Panasonic India brand shops starting December 2021.

Minix Hawk smartwatch

It features a 1.69-inch (240x280p) screen with a curved square design and IP67 rating. It comes with a Heart rate chip (HRS3300), Realtek RK8762C master processor, 128MB storage, 180mAh cell with multi-day battery life, takes two hours fully charge from zero to 100 per cent, and can track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), blood pressure, also several sports activities.



Minix Hawk smartwatch. Credit: Minix



It comes in three colours--Black, Blue and Grey- for Rs 2,699.

