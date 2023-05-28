Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Tab M9, Nokia C32 and more

Technology companies such as Lenovo, iQOO, Dell, Nikon, Garmin, and Nokia, among others, launched new phones, tablet, camera, computers, and more this week (May 22-28).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo Tab M9

It sports a metal-based body and on the front, it has a 9-inch HD (1340x800p) IPS LCD display, supports up to 400 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) certifications, and comes with anti-fingerprint coating.

Lenovo Tab M9 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable + 128GB-2TB storage), 8MP primary camera on the back, 2MP front camera and supports nano SIM for 4G LTE connectivity.



Lenovo Tab M9 series. Credit: Lenovo India



It should be noted that the device runs on old Android 12 OS, and comes with a 5,100mAh battery.

It will be available in four variants-- LTE (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), LTE (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), Wi-Fi only ( 4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Wi-Fi only (3GB RAM + 64GB storage) with prices starting at 12,999.

Nokia C32

HMD Global earlier in the week launched a new budget smartphone Nokia C32. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) with V-notch design. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slot tray (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card), 3.5mm audio jack, support FM Radio and the device comes with IP52 dust-and-splash resistant certification.



Nokia C32. Credit: HMD Global



It features a 1.6Ghz Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core processor, Android 13, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual-camera module-- 50MP+ 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

It comes in three colours-- beach pin, brezzy mint and charcoal black. It will be available in two storages-- 64GB and 128GB-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively.

Dell's new XPS laptops

XPS 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features large keycaps with less lattice and a massive 151 x 90 touchpad to enable a comfortable typing and navigation experience; the quad-speaker design enhances the audio experience with two primary up-firing speakers, plus two traditional ones in the base.

The Waves Nx Speakers will make users feel like they are right in the middle of the action, as sounds leap out of the system and expand to create a 3D soundscape.

It houses NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and boasts an advanced thermal design with dual fans, heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents for improved airflow. It supports storage of up to 1TB, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a full SD card slot for a seamless file transfer experience. The XPS 15 9530 starts at Rs 2,49,990



Dell XPS 17 (top left), XPS 15 (top right) and XPS 13 Plus (bottom). Credit: Dell



On the other hand, XPS 17 sports a 17-inch display with 93.17 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and built-in Dell Performance applications.

The XPS 17 is also packed with a unique thermal design where the innovative designed dual opposite outlet fan can increase fan airflow by approximately 30 per cent and drive cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. The XPS 17 9730 starts at Rs 2,99,990

The new XPS 13 Plus sports a 13-inch 4K+ display. It supports a capacitive touch function row, seamless glass touchpad with haptics, and zero lattice keyboard. Weighing slightly over 1 kg, promises to deliver excellent performance in a thin and light form factor. The XPS 13 Plus 9320 starts at Rs 1,99,990

iQOO Z7s

It sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It also features a hybrid dual-SIM tray ( 1 nano-SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), an in-display fingerprint sensor; the screen comes with Schott Xensation glass shield and the device has IP54 dust and splash-resistant certification.



iQOO Z7s. Credit: iQOO India



Inside, it houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 64MP (with ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79) + 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4) with LED flash, support 4K 30fps video recording, a 16MP (f/2.0) on the front and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charger.

It comes in two colours Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It will be made available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively from June 1 onwards.

Nikon Z8

It sports Nikon Z 8 comes compact form factor for portability, and best-in-class AI-enabled features, which promise to deliver a good photography experience.

It supports High-Speed frame capture and can record up to 125 minutes of in 4K UHD/60fps (frames per second) and up to approximately 90 minutes in 8K UHD/30 fps.



Nikon Z8 camera. Credit: Nikon India



It features a new HLG(HEIF) format for 10-bit still images, High-res zoom, skin softening, portrait impression balance and an enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus. The Nikon Z 8 camera costs Rs 3,43,995 and will be available across India at Nikon outlets from May 25 onwards.

HP Laser printers

The new printers boast Wi-Fi Direct, for easy and seamless connectivity and allow convenient mobile printing without the need for any internet connection.

They support print speed of up to 20 pages per minute with a processor speed of 600mhz for MFP and 400mhz for SFP.



HP Laser printer. Credit: HP



They boast a 40-page automatic document feeder (ADF) on the 1188fnw to enjoy hands-free printing, scanning, copying, and faxing.

HP Laser 1008 range starts from Rs 14,205, the MFP 1188 range starts from Rs 20,344 and the HP Laser MFP 1188FNW range starts at 26,581.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card

It comes with redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, and RDNA 3 delivers exceptional performance, visuals, and power efficiency.

It boasts improved AMD encoders, which promise to deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content-adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable better-looking and crisper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions.



AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card. Credit: AMD



It also features AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), an upscaling technology to provide crisp, high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games.

It supports DisplayPort 2.1 on select models and HDMI 2.1a displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads. It costs $269.

Epson Perfection V39II flatbed document and photo scanner

It boasts a built-in kickstand, so users can scan even in an upright position, regardless of the space restrictions they may have.

The V39II is equipped with Epson's ReadyScan LED Technology, which starts scanning instantly with zero warm-up time. It has an eco-friendly mercury-free LED light source is low in heat dissipation and power consumption, allowing users to be energy efficient and cost-effective.



Epson Perfection V39II flatbed document and photo scanner. Credit: Epson



Users can connect the scanner to their PC with a single USB cable to start scanning. Users can also power up the Epson Perfection V39II scanner with their laptop's USB port. It costs Rs 6,999 at authorised Epson partner stores.

Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for kids

It is said to be designed with a soft, adjustable headband and smaller cushion cups for a better fit than regular headphones. Also, it can withstand spills and accidental drops.

Also, the most interesting aspect of these earphones is that the company has put a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect kids’ ears from long-term hearing issues.



Belkin Soundform Mini wireless on-ear headphones. Credit: Belkin



It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10M/30ft range, which keeps children connected to their devices even if they move around while listening. Add to that, the retail box also comes with a 4-foot 3.5mm aux port, and included cable provides the option to connect directly to devices if preferred. It costs Rs 3,999.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Watch series

Instinct 2X Solar features a built-in LED flashlight that offers adjustable intensities. Whether you're setting up camp or running in low-light conditions, you can choose between red or adjustable white light for enhanced visibility and situational awareness. In strobe mode, the light matches your running cadence, alternating between white and red to ensure you're easily seen and can confidently continue your activities

On the other hand, the Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition features a multi-LED flashlight that offers both white and dedicated green illumination options. The inclusion of green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

Both come with water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, the solar charging capability provides unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, perfect for prolonged adventures. They have undergone rigorous testing under U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) and ensure, they can work in extreme cold and hot temperatures.



Garmin Instinct 2X Solar series. Credit: Garmin India



With the new Garmin watches, users can track body metrics with 24/7 Health and Wellness Tracking, including wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox and more.

They come with built-in sports apps to track running, biking, swimming, strength training and more, plus VO2 max and other training features.

With Garmin Firstbeat Analytics tech, users can deeper insights into overall health, training and recovery through Heart Rate Variability during sleep.

New Multi-Band GNSS Support provides improved positional accuracy. Users can navigate the outdoors with built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter.

Users can retrace the trail with TracBack routing, to go back to starting point and reference point marks of a known spot relative to their location.

Depending on the variant, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar series' price ranges from Rs 33,490 to Rs 55,990.

