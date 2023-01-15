Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Tab P11 5G, LG Magnit and more

Technology companies such as LG, Lenovo Fire-Boltt, Syska, and others launched new tablets, smart display, smart refrigerators, and more this week (January 9-15).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

It sports an 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) LCD screen, supports peak brightness up to 400 nits, and Dolby Vision. The display also comes with TÜV Rheinland certification, meaning it ensures harmful blue light is under control and doesn't harm users' eyes. Also, it comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.

It features a 3.5mm audio port, 5G SIM support (sub-6GHz network signal), a microSD card slot, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

Inside, it comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), primary 13MP auto-focus camera with LED flash on the back, 8MP (with ToF sensor for face unlocks) on the front and a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charger in-box.



Lenovo Tab P11 5G. Credit: Lenovo India



The only disappointing aspect of Tab P11 5G is that runs outdated Android 11 (2020) software. The tablet also supports Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and keyboard, but the latter two have to be purchased separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes in storm grey and is available in configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

LG Magnit display series

It sports a premium Micro LED display panel. It comes with Full Black Coating technology which promises much deeper black than the conventional package LED screens. Also, deliver enhanced colour vividness and ensure details which were hidden in the shadows are visible to the viewers.

It comes with enhanced Gamut Transfer technology which supports and describes colours close to the original colour. The display is powered by an Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor adopted from LG’s TV technology recognizes and analyses the original content, to deliver clear and sharpness of content.



LG Magnit. Credit: LG India



LG Magnit supports HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro) support, a wider colour spectrum and a greater contrast ratio that allows the viewers to enjoy the lively content. Its structure further minimizes colour distortion according to the viewing angle.

As far as durability is concerned, the product is coated with several layers of the film which protects the LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity, or physical impacts. The price details will be revealed during a local launch event in the coming months.

SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens

It sports a high-power ultra-telephoto zoom lens exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a unique 10x focal length. The latest optical design promises to deliver high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range, even with 10x zoom, which makes it capable of capturing any scene in high definition.

The newly developed linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) can deliver fast and precise autofocusing. In addition, the newly developed algorithm 'OS2' enables image stabilization of seven stops at the wide end and six stops at the telephoto end.



SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens. Credit: Sigma



It also comes with Dual Action Zoom, Dust and Splash Resistant Structure, numerous customizable functions and specifications of SIGMA’s Sports line to meet the needs of various shooting environments and situations. It costs $1,999.

Syska Armour Beard Trimmer HT450

It features a premium camouflage-coated body, the trimmer has a flexible, ergonomic design.

It comes with movable titanium blades and stationary stainless steel blades for to glide against the user’s skin smoothly. It also boasts Rototech technology, which ensures prevention of any chances of injuries while shaving the beard.



Syska Armour Beard Trimmer HT450. Credit: Syska



On a full charge, it can last for up to 90 minutes under normal mixed usage. It needs close to one and half hours of charging. Also, the trimmer comes with a lock jog dial that helps in the accurate cutting of the beard. It costs Rs 499.

BenQ GV11 projector

It boasts 135-degree rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone, to support a wide range of angles to project onto walls, screens, or ceilings for laid-back viewing.

It features several connectivity options like built-in Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB-A inputs. It comes equipped with a 270-degree 5W sound system with treVolo-tuned audio modes and a bass-extending sealed enclosure design to offer the best audio experience.



BenQ GV11 projector. Credit: BenQ



It runs Google-certified Android TV 10 and promises to deliver glitch-free movies, shows, sporting events, and music without the hassle of additional streaming equipment. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

Users can cast content on GV11 from any device, play music in a neatly integrated all-in-one device with a seamless interface and also support voice assistant. It supports more than 5,000 streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and more.

BenQ’s GV11 is available on Amazon and Flipkart at a special introductory price of Rs 37,990 for a limited time period.

Samsung's Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range

The new refrigerator feature Samsung's trademark Bespoke glass finish, which we have seen even on special edition premium Galaxy series smartphones. It comes in four colours-- glam deep charcoal, clean white, clean navy and clean pink.

It boasts proprietary Twin Cooling Plus technology for precise cooling. It supports convertible 5-in-1 modes including normal, seasonal, extra fridge, vacation and home alone. In the normal mode, the refrigerator will have both fridge and freezer mode, in both home-alone and vacation modes, the refrigerator will only have the freezer running while the fridge will be turned off. On some occasions, when one wants more storage space, the feature allows consumers to convert their freezer into a fridge, thus giving them more storage space.

It features a Family Hub 7.0 screen on the front door, that displays suggestions on meal ideas to its users and also offers a view inside on what’s stored inside the refrigerator among others.

Consumers can also play music using Spotify, and TuneIn apps and even be able to stream web services on the screen. Like electronic portrait photo gadgets, it also offers an analogue bulletin board that curates family moments with video, photos, and memos. Users can manage them using the Samsung SmartThings mobile app.



The new Samsung side-by-side refrigerator. Credit: Samsung India



It also boasts an Artificial Intelligence-based saving mode and it can intuitively understand the usage pattern and set the temperature accordingly. This way, it can help users reduce electricity consumption by up to 10 per cent.

Like any of the latest Samsung refrigerators, it also comes with Curd Maestro technology that allows users to make curd under controlled temperature within the enclosure. The refrigerator comes with a 4.5L water tank for its non-plumbing ice and water dispenser. Its prices start at Rs 1,13,000.

Syska ORB-Pro SFD4500 and Galaxia-Pro SFD5500 smart fans

Both the fans offer air delivery of 220cmm and blade sweep of 1200mm. The ORB-Pro smart fan utilises 30 watts for fan and around 5W for lighting operation, whereas Galaxia-Pro smart fan consumes 30 Watt power.

They feature aluminium blades with three coats of painting and have corrosion-free and dust-resistant finishing. Also, they boast an advanced noiseless and powerful BLDC motor that promises to deliver proper air circulation in a room.



The new ORB-Pro SFD4500 and Galaxia-Pro SFD5500 smart fans. Credit: Syska



Both the smart fans are compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and the Syska Smart Home app.

The Galaxia-Pro smart fan costs Rs. 8,999 and ORB-Pro smart fan with the in-built light feature is priced at Rs 9,999.

Optoma GT2160HDR true 4K UHD short throw cinema gaming projector

The GT2160HDR features a short-throw lens with a 0.496 throw ratio. This will allow the user to be able to project a 120-in diagonal image from as close as four feet from the screen. Due to the characteristics of the short-throw projector, the screen can be enlarged up to 300-inch screen size in any room of the house.

The GT2160HDR supports 4,000 high lumens of brightness. Optoma’s specialized colour calibration and adjusting technologies exceed HDTV Rec. 709 standards to present near-accurate tints, for authentic images and videos.

Also, it boasts Texas Instruments-made 4K UHD DLP chipset, which features high-performance DMD (digital micromirror device), XPR video processing technology with fast switching to display 8.3 million pixels (4x the number of pixels of 1080P) as mandated by the Consumer Technology Association’s 4K UHD specification.

This product has features like HDR hue and tone mapping technology, which enable HDR / HLG movies or games to be presented with optimized performance in accurate colour and dynamic contrast.



Optoma GT2160HDR true 4K UHD short throw cinema gaming projector. Credit: Optoma



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB port and two HDMI 2.0 for any external 4K devices such as Apple TV 4K, PS4 Pro, and XBOX One X.

Optoma’s Gamer mode is calibrated to boost the details in the dark areas of an image. This means gamers have a better chance of avoiding being fragged by an opponent hiding in the shadows. It costs Rs 2.5 lakh.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.