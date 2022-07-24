Gadgets Weekly: New LG Gram series laptops, Sony BRAVIA 4K TV and more

Technology companies such as Google, LG, HP, Vivo, Dell, and Fire-Boltt, among others launched a new line of smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, and more this week (July 18-24).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

LG's new Gram laptops

The company launched four new laptops-- LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q).

They come 16:10 aspect ratio, to display more information at once. The new anti-glare panels promise to prevent screen reflections during the day or while outdoors. They also support a full HD IR Webcam.

LG Gram 17 and 16 feature a high resolution of WQXGA (2560x1600) and LG Gram 14 features a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution screen. The new displays promise to offer good picture quality with vibrant, accurate colours, excellent contrast, and sharp details with a wider angle. The four-sided super-slim bezel design enhances viewer immersion.

The premium LG Gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1,350 grams. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tips the scales at just 1,199 grams and 999 grams respectively. With LG’s ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design, all four models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

They feature a full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as an aircraft material that is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability.



LG Gram laptops. Credit: LG India



The all-new LG Gram laptops feature the latest AI sensing technology like Face Login, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and AI Noise cancellation. The AI-based reactive software helps the users by protecting their privacy and boosting productivity as it maximizes convenience while minimizing user actions.

They feature Intel Evo Platform-based 12th Gen Intel i7 Core processor with faster LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD unlock high processing speed. LG Gram models 17Z90Q and 16Z90Q feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, giving users the freedom to roam around while still staying connected.

The new upgraded LG Gram comes with a more intuitive UX for easy use. LG has introduced fresh and original wallpapers with trendy and attractive colours, making the display more appealing. As part of LG’s efforts toward environmental protection, the LG Gram comes in with recyclable packaging material.

All four variants feature Thunderbolt 4 ports, which can be used to transfer, charge, and display data simultaneously, and has USB 4 compatibility. The devices are charged using a USB C port. The prices start at Rs 94,999 in India.

Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K

It comes in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch model, and 77-inch. They come with a minimalist design with a Flush Surface bezel and a 3-way multi-position stand.

It houses next-gen Cognitive Processor XR, which promises to offer depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light with XR OLED Contrast Pro. It comes with XR 4K Upscaling tech and XR OLED Motion technology, which will ensure 4K content stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur.

Also, it features a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone, and Auto Game Mode.



BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series. Credit: Sony India



The new Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. The speaker is tuned with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling.

With BRAVIA CORE, users can enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with the highest quality Pure Stream 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs.

Sony XR-65A80K costs Rs 279,990 and the XR-77A80K is priced Rs 6,99,900. The XR-55A80K will be launched later in the coming months.

Google Pixel 6A, Buds Pro

It comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, IP67 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, and supports a hybrid dual-SIM feature—one physical nano-SIM and an e-SIM, 2.8GHz Google Tensor silicon, 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with an 18W charger.

The new Pixel 6a runs Android 12 software and it will be one of the first to receive Android 13 later this year. Google has promised to offer five years of security software support for up to 2027.

Google Pixel 6a boasts a feature-rich dual-camera--12.2MP (with IMX363 sensor, f/1.7, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + Ultra-wide angle 107-degrees 12MP (with IMX386 sensor, f/2.2, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses an 8MP 84-degree ultra-wide lens (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.0). It costs Rs 43,999.



The new Pixel 6a with Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. Credit: Google



The new Pixel Buds Pro features pebble-inspired design language. It comes with an IPX4 rating, each Pixel Buds Pro pods feature wind-blocking mesh covers, three microphones, and a voice accelerometer, which promise to offer a good active noise cancellation feature and also an audio input for a clearer voice call experience. It costs Rs 19,990.

Both Pixel 6a and Buds Pro are available for pre-order on Flipkart and go on sale on July 28 in India.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

Dell XPS 13 Plus

XPS 13 Plus' enclosure is made of CNC machined aluminum and glass, and the interiors are a tone-on-tone match to the exterior finish.

And, the material used is low carbon aluminum for the chassis. The XPS 13 Plus will also ship in all-new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable content.

It flaunts a four-sided InfinityEdge display with a UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution. It supports EyeSafe technology that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.

It also features a better audio system and supports louder sound and a broad dynamic range with an improved quad speaker design. Two up-firing speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down-firing speakers are on the base.

The Keypad comes with an innovative Capacitive Touch Function Row that allows the user to switch between media and function keys easily. Designed with larger keycaps, the Zero-Lattice Keyboard promises to offer comfortable, smoothness, and efficiency with every keystroke. It features the Seamless Glass Touchpad which uses force pad haptics to provide a targeted, reactive sensation to touch.



Dell XPS 13 Plus. Credit: Dell



The 13.4-inch XPS laptop houses a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, and promises to deliver faster and more efficient performance. This is supported by larger fans that provide 55 per cent better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. And with Express Charge getting the laptop to get charged up about 80% battery life in less than an hour.

Dell XPS Plus 13 model with Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM , 512GB SSD, Windows 11 OS, Microsoft Office 2021 costs Rs 1, 59,990. On the other hand, the Dell XPS Plus model with Intel Core i7--1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 OS, and Microsoft Office 2021 costs Rs 1,79,990.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum - Mop 2 Pro

It is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combination. It is a compact, hands-free module that covers consumers' needs from daily sweeping to heavy cleaning. It boasts 3,000Pa maximum suction power, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro ensures deep cleaning of various types of floors and carpets.

It comes equipped with the full-coverage high-frequency sonic vibration mop, the 10,000 vibrations/min boosts cleaning power and tackles stubborn stains. The consumers can choose a vacuum, mop only, or a 2-in-1 mode for maximized efficiency.



Xiaomi Robot Vacuum - Mop 2 Pro. Credit: Xiaomi India



It also features advanced LDS laser navigation that can efficiently scan and map the complex environment of the home, to plan the cleaning route. The technology enables rapid and highly accurate environment mapping during the cleaning process, even when the device is operating under low-light conditions.

It has a big 5,200mAh capacity battery and this allows Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro clean areas of more than 2000 sq ft. easily with up to 170-minute run time. It costs Rs 29,999.

Dizo Wireless Active

It features a diamond grid design on the strap along with an engraved texture on the buds. The neckband boasts an 11.2mm Larger Driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm and PU+PEEK diaphragm. Additionally, it brings Memory Metal, Magnetic Instant Connection, dedicated Game Mode, ENC, and Realme Link app that can be used to control audio output. With a full charge, it can offer 23 hours of music playback. It costs Rs 1,499 (MRP). Initially, it will be available for the special price of Rs 1,199 on Flipkart for a limited time.



Dizo Wireless Active and Watch D Sharp. Credit: Dizo



Dizo Watch D Sharp

It flaunts a 1.75-inch display with 320x390p resolution and 550nits peak brightness. It features a special hybrid frame and comfortable straps with a textured finish. The smartwatch features 110+ sports modes, the entire DIZO health monitoring suite, and 150+ watch faces with personalization options, quick reply, up to 14 days of battery life, and 5ATM water resistance. It costs Rs 3,499 (MRP). Initially, it will be available for the special price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart for a limited time.

HP Pavilion Plus series

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is touted to be HP's first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security in today’s hybrid world. Both the devices come equipped with HP Command Center, Performance Mode, and Balanced Mode.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch is a lightweight device equipped with 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors with H-45 Watt. The all-new HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop weighs just around 1.41 Kgs and is available in three color variants--space blue, pale rose gold, and natural silver.



HP Pavilion Plus series. Credit: HP India



HP Pavillion Plus 14 also features a 5MP camera with HP Presence technology in addition to two fans and two heat pipes to improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multi-tasking.

On the other hand, the Pavilion Plus x360 is powered by an Intel Core U-series processor. Both the devices run Windows 11 OS.

HP Pavilion Plus costs Rs 78,999 and Pavilion Plus x360 is priced Rs 76,999.

Vivo T1X series

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 ×1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple-slots (nano SIM 1+ nano SIM 2 + microSD card), Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Vivo T1x series. Credit: Vivo India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and on the front, 8MP camera ( f/1.8) for selfies and video chatting.

It comes in two colours-- gravity black and space blue. It will be available in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 6GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch

It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 368x448p resolution. It has a square dial with a crown rotation button. It comes preloaded with 100 sports modes, and supports SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps, and fitness tracking.



Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



It supports Bluetooth Calling, Quick Access Dial Pad along with Call history, Sync, and save contacts. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on the Amazon and Fireboltt websites at a special introductory price of Rs 3,799.

ViewSonic XG2431

The new gaming monitor sports a 24-inch full HD(1920 x 1080p) panel, and supports adaptive sync for variable refresh rates (VRR) from both AMD and NVIDIA graphics units.

Additionally, the monitor is equipped with the brand-new ViewSonic PureXP technology that utilizes advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk. The technology also gives the option to toggle its intensity up to four different levels (light, normal, extreme, and ultra) and an optional Custom XP+ mode in which the users can tune the response times to as low as 0.1ms or achieve a brighter overall image with backlight strobe. The monitor boasts motion blur reduction and maximized visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games.



ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor. Credit: ViewSonic



It comes with VESA Display HDR 400 certification that promises a high-fidelity image, the XG2431 levels the playing field between the gaming enthusiasts and the pros in competitive First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games effortlessly.

It is also tested under ‘Blur Busters Approved 2.0’ program, for which it had to pass the rigorous display motion testing thresholds. It costs Rs 29,999 (MRP: Rs 33,300).

Tecno Spark 9

It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display, 90Hz refresh rate, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), fingerprint sensor on the back, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 12-based HiOS 8.6, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), dual-camera module-- main 13MP (f/1.85) + secondary AI camera with dual-LED flash on the back, 8MP (f/2.0) with LED flash on the front and a 5,000mAh battery.



Tecno Spark 9. Credit: Tecno Mobile



It comes in two colours -- infinity black and sky mirror. It will be available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB-- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.