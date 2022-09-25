Gadgets Weekly: New Samsung HD TV, Chromecast with Google TV (HD) and more

Technology companies such as Google, Apple, Samsung, Portronics and Asus among others launched a new line of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (September 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Chromecast with Google TV(HD)

It comes in a compact and thin design in Snow colour, and is packed with more capabilities. It can neatly plug into the TV's HDMI port and tucked behind the screen.

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) supports high-definition streaming with 1080p HDR, and with software adjustments made by Google behind the scenes, users can enjoy a smooth buttery experience no matter what content is being played on the TV.



Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Credit: Google



It also comes with a voice remote that is comfortable to hold and easy to use. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like ‘What’s the weather today?’or play their favourite artist on YouTube Music, all with their voice. With Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights to set the mood or catch a live view of their front door on the big screen via their Nest Cam.

The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services including YouTube and Netflix and also comes with programmable buttons for power, volume, and input. It supports more than 10,000 apps on Play Store. It costs Rs 4,499. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 4,199 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung's new HD TV

It features 32-inch high-definition display panel with a three-side bezel-less design. It boasts High Dynamic Range and PurColor technologies, which ensures the TV support a wide spectrum of colours to deliver optimal picture performance in the darkest and brightest scenes alike.

The Ultra Clean View technology analyses the original content and provides high-quality images with minimal distortion while the Contrast Enhancer offers the viewer an immersive picture quality with enhanced depth.

It also comes equipped with the Dolby Digital Plus which provides a 3D surround sound effect, delivering a truly cinematic experience at home.



Samsung HD TV. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's HD TV also supports multi-functional features such as PC Mode, Game Mode, and Screen Mirroring among others which makes it high on utility for the consumers. With the Universal Guide, users can quickly decide what they want to watch as per their preference. And, the Samsung TV Plus feature offers more than 55 global and local free channels such as Discovery TV and more.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX3

It comes with a precision-crafted chassis that features a dual-tapered design, in which the body and lid converge to form a V-shaped edge that facilitates opening the lid. It comes with MIL-STD 810H durability standards to work in extreme working conditions.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX3 sports a four-sided NanoEdge display with 80% screen-to-body ratio to offer an immersive viewing experience. Also, the 14-inch Full HD IPS panel also offers wide, 178-degree viewing angles and exceptional colour reproduction for incredibly vivid, true-to-life imagery.



Chromebook Flip CX3. Credit: Asus



It runs Google's ChromeOS and is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and features up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB of fast NVMe storage, delivering performance and responsiveness for incredible productivity. Thanks to a fan-less design, the ASUS Chromebook CX3 keeps workspaces ultra-quiet while delivering powerful performance and offers an 11-hour battery life under normal usage.

And, it comes with a backlit and spill-resistant full-size chiclet keyboard with 1.5mm key travel time and a multi-touch enabled trackpad. It costs Rs 49,999.

Samsung Bespoke refrigerator

Bespoke series is a premium 4-Door Flex French Door refrigerator and comes in a 936-litre capacity. It features four glass panels that are interchangeable.

The new Bespoke refrigerator also allows consumers to customise storage options with Dual Flex Zones— Flex Crisper and Flex Zone-- that adjust the temperature according to the needs to keep the freshness and taste of the food item intact.

It also boasts Samsung’s latest cooling and storage innovations such as Triple cooling, Metal cooling and precise cooling.



Samsung Bespoke refrigerators. Credit: Samsung



The next-generation BESPOKE refrigerator also features a Food Showcase—a refrigerator inside the refrigerator and a UV Deodorizing Filter that eliminates odour caused by bacteria.

It will be available in four colours--Glam White, Glam Navy, Glam Pink and Charcoal Black-- for Rs 3,69,000. There is a Bespoke Simulator on Samsung.com where prospective buyers can select their kitchen type, wall, cabinet, and floor colours and get recommendations for the best-suited Bespoke refrigerator that goes with the interiors.

Portronics Mport 11C-- 11-in-1 USB-C hub

The 11-in-1 hub expands a single USB-C port on the host laptop, tablet, or smartphone to four USB 3.0 Type-A ports using which users can simultaneously connect several devices at once.

These could include input devices such as a keyboard, mouse, gamepad, fingerprint readers, cameras, etc, or other USB peripherals such as audio DACs, printers, scanners, storage drives, and more.

The Mport 11C also hosts an HDMI (4K) and VGA (1080p) port and users can connect up to two additional displays to extend the desktop to multiple monitors. A 100mbps LAN/Ethernet port allows the smartphone, tablet, or laptop to hold stable and higher-speed networking and internet connections.



Portronics Mport 11C. Credit: Portronics



There is also an audio jack that allows the user to plug a headset for calls and entertainment on a phone, tablet or PC. Add to that, it supports a dual memory card reader slots for standard SD cards and micro/TF cards so users can transfer data from the phones and cameras faster and easier.

And, it also has a PD power port that supports up to 100 watts of power from the charger to the host device (laptop/tablet/phone) and also simultaneously charges the device while using those multiple connections.

The Portronics Mport 11C comes with an aluminium alloy metal body with a premium and smooth matte finished surface. The USB-C jack is also built with the same tough metal shell and the cable is well protected for daily multiple uses. It costs Rs 4,499.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian

The highlight of the new phone is the design language inspired by Mondrian Art. It is said to be the first multi-colour-changing smartphone. It features Polychromatic Photoisomer technology that allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination, offering an immersive “light chasing” experience. The innovative system uses the recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making the colourless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to colourless.



Tecno CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian. Credit: Tecno



It sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2460x1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

It features triple-camera module--main 64MP (OIS, f/1.65) + 50MP 50mm sensor ( 2x optical zoom, f/1.98) + 2MP portrait camera ( f/2.4) with laser focus and quad-LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 32MP sensor. It costs Rs 17,999 on Amazon.

Reach T-400 motorized treadmill

The new motorized T-400 model comes with a high-power 4HP Peak DC motor, and supports a maximum speed of 12km/hr. It offers three levels of adjustable manual inclination and wheels for easy movement and shifting.



Reach T-400 motorized treadmill. Credit: Reach



It comes light and portable design suited for Indian homes. The multi-layered wide running belt of dimensions of 400x1100mm and 12mm running board thickness, and has a grass-like texture. The anti-skid spring cushion belt provides extra cushioning and shock absorber features which helps reduce the impact on knee joints. The pro-cushioning system is designed for both intense running and endurance-driven walking sessions.

Reach T-400 motorized treadmill comes with an easy-to-read 3.5-inch LCD screen which displays time elapsed, distance travelled, calories burned, beating pulse and speed. Users can utilize various workout options from 12 pre-set programs to keep their workout diverse and interesting. In addition, the equipment has an in-built tablet holder and cup holder. It costs Rs 12,999.

Noise Buds VS204

It features proprietary Instacharge technology and offers 50 hours of total playtime and 10-hour playtime on a single charge. Additionally, the device supports Hyper Sync which automatically and securely connects the buds to the most recently paired device immediately after removing it from the case.



Noise Buds VS204. Credit: Noise



It also supports Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology that controls the background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication. It comes with 13mm drivers and promises to deliver clear and naturally balanced sound. It comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and boasts IPX4 sweat and water resistance features. It costs Rs 1,499.

