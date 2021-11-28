Gadgets Weekly: Noise X-Fit 1, Soundcore Life Q series headphones and more

Technology companies such as Apple, Tecno, Soundcore, and Noise, among others launched new smartphones, smart speakers, fitness bands, and more this week (November 22-28).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Noise X-Fit 1

It features a 1.52-inch IPS LCD TruView screen with 360x400p resolution and comes with IP68 water-resistant rating, meaning the device can sustain sweats during heavy workouts and also take it for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive inside water up to 1.5 metres (around 5 feet) depth for close to 30 minutes. It supports more than 100 customisable watch faces.



The new X-Fit 1 smartwatch. Credit: Noise



Inside, it comes with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor and can monitor stress, sleep, and track up to 15 sports. Under normal usage, it can last up to 10 days. It costs Rs 2,999.

Soundcore Q30, Q35 series headphones

Both the new headphones come equipped with Hybrid active noise cancellation, signature Soundcore sound, and offer customization for a listening experience.

They feature an ergonomic design with memory foam ear cups and headbands, and a lightweight frame to ensure, the head doesn't feel heavy. To ensure a secure fit, the headphones have ear cups that adjust by up to 15-inch enabling them to adjust to the shape of the head.

The headphones sport Fast NFC Pairing and multi-pairing options on the connectivity front. The headphones also support two devices at one go and feature a wearing Detection technology allowing the playback to pause when headphones are removed and resume when put back on.



Soundcore Q30 (left) and Q35 (right) series headphones. Credit: Soundcore



Designed to offer the ultimate audio experience, Life Q35 supports LDAC technology that ensures that 3X more data is transmitted to the headphones than standard Bluetooth codecs.

The company says that this lossless transfer provides every tiny detail in the music. Both Life Q30 and Life Q35 are equipped with 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. Bass is deep, treble shines, and distortion is cut out.

The headphones also feature Hybrid ANC that picks 4 microphones and filters out irritating noises like traffic and airplane engines for a purer listening experience. The multimode ANC enables a switch between Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor modes to find the noise cancelling level that suits every surrounding.

Giving one a personalized experience, the Soundcore app enables EQ settings or chooses from 22 presets. The Life Q series headphones promise to offer seamless audio experience with transparency mode that allows one to hear voices and traffic at a natural level when needed. They’re also equipped with crystal precise 2-mic AI uplink noise-cancelling technology to optimize voice and free unwanted noise in the background.

They promise to deliver close to 40-hour long playback time in ANC mode and 60 hours in normal mode, the dynamic headphones provide 4 hours of listening with just a 5-minute charge.

The new Soundcore Life Q30 costs Rs. 7,999 and the Life Q35 is priced at Rs. 9,999. The headphones come with an 18 months warranty and are available on Flipkart.

Apple HomePod mini in new colours

The 3.3-inch tall Apple HomePod mini comes with colour-matched details such as tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable.

Now, the new HomePods mini will be available in three new options--yellow, orange and blue for Rs 9,900.

It boasts a proprietary acoustic waveguide design, which can direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

The three-microphone array is tuned to hear 'Hey Siri,' and a fourth inward-facing microphone help isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing.



HomePod mini now available in new colours in India. Credit: Apple



Inside, the HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-canceling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

Also, HomePod mini comes with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time.

Tecno Spark 8 with 4GB RAM

Tecno Mobile launched a new Tecno Spark 8 variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) display, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple card slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).



The new Spart 8 series with 4GB RAM. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Under-the-hood, it houses a 2.0Ghz MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core CPU, Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 OS, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), 8MP selfie camera, dual 16MP snapper with LED flash on the back and a 5,000mAh battery. It costs Rs 10,999.

