Gadgets Weekly: Nokia G21, Realme phones and more

Technology companies such as Motorola, Nokia, Realme, OnePlus and Xiaomi among others launched a new line of smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, tablets and more this week (April 25-May 1).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nokia G21

Finnish consumer electronic major HMD Global Oy earlier in the week launched the Nokia G21 in India.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) V-notch display design and support 90Hz screen refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), 12nm class 1.6GHz Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, Android 11 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable), triple camera module— main 50MP (1/2.76-inch CMOS sensor, 0.64um, 5P lens, f/1.8) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP camera on the front, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It comes in two colours nordic blue and nordic dusk and will be available in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.



Nokia G21 series smartphone. Credit: HMD Global Oyj



The company also introduced new budget phones and earphones too. Nokia C01 Plus comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android Go OS, supports 24 Indian languages with up to two years of security updates, one year of replacement guarantee and even higher affordability with a Reliance Jio offer.

Nokia 105 features a solid, modern design with a compact design and the inherent colour minimizes the visibility of scratches. It also comes with pre-loaded games, including Snake, to keep you entertained, and a long-lasting battery life.

Nokia 105 Plus packs in a larger 1,000 mAH battery, a dedicated SD card slot, MP3 music player, auto call recording, and wireless FM radio.

Nokia’s Comfort Earbuds promise to offer 29 hours of playtime, give maximum comfort with a compact Natural ergonomic design. It also comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistant.

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ offers up to 26 hours of playtime has large 13 mm drivers for a thumping bass and are IPX4 sweat and splash resistant and have Easy-to-use touch controls so you can be seamlessly connected come rain or shine.

The new Nokia 105 will be available in two colours at Rs 1,299 onwards and Nokia 105 Plus will be available in two colours—red and charcoal— Rs 1,399 onwards and the audio accessories - Nokia Comfort Earbuds will be available at Rs 2,799 and Nokia Go Earbuds+ for Rs 1,999

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

The new Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408× 1080p) LCD screen with up to 600 nits peak brightness, feature side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card).



Realme Narzo 50A Prime. Credit: Realme India



It also comes with 12nm class Unisoc T612 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition, triple camera module— 50MP (Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) + VGA B&W portrait sensor ( f/2.8) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0), 3.5mm audio jack, speaker at the base, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. It comes in two colours—flash black and flash blue and will be available for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola earlier this week unveiled the new smartphone Moto G52. It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) MaxVision pOLED display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 500 nits brightness. Also, it features side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid SIM tray ( nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD card).

It houses Qualcomm's 6nm class Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) backed by Android 12-based My UX, triple camera module- a 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle sensor which also doubles up as depth camera (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash, a 16MP (f/2.45) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo charger support.



Motorola Moto G52 series. Credit: Motorola India website



It comes two colours-- Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. It will be available in two configurations-4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD

It T7 Shield is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters, while being IP65-certified as dustproof and water-resistant. Despite the new rugged design, the T7 Shield is compact and lightweight, weighing a mere 98 grams.

It supports a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs).



The new T7 Shield SSD. Credit: Samsung



It can store a store large number of pictures, games as well as 4K and 8K videos whether on a PC, Mac, Smartphone (Android), or game console. Additionally, the T7 Shield has strengthened security (*256-bit AES, Advanced Encryption Standard) with hardware encryption so that consumer data can be safely protected even if the T7 shield is lost. Plus, it provides access to Samsung’s Magician software which lets users conveniently manage the drive.

Samsung is offering T7 Shield in two storages— 1TB and 2TB — for Rs 12,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse

It weighs just 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless. It supports 2.4 GHz wireless for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed and maneuverability.

It comes equipped with Logitech G’s Hero 25K sensor with 25,600 DPI, the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair — without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.



Logitech G PRO X Superlight. Credit: Logitech



The Hero 25K sensor utilises a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors. It costs Rs 13,595.

Poco M4 5G

It comes with 6.58-inch full HD+(2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (Expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module— main 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera with LED flash, 8MP front camera (f/2.45), and a 5,000mAh battery with a 18W charger. It comes in three colours— cool blue, Poco yellow, and power black. It will be available in two options— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.



The new Poco M4 5G. Credit: Poco India



Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) AMOLED 10-bit display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

It features 5nm class Dimensity 8100 octa-core processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and 5,000mAh (with 150W charged)/4,500mAh battery (80W charger).



The new Realme GT Neo 3. Credit: Realme India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, f/1.88) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.25) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.45) sensor.

The company is offering Realme GT Neo3 in three colours--- asphalt black, nitro blue and stripe white. The device with 80W charger will come in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Also, there is a special model with a 150W charger and it comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 42,999.

Realme Pad mini

It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340×800p) LCD screen, 12nm class 2GHz UNISOC T616 octa-core with Mali-G57 GPU, dual speakers, single mic, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB/64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad, an 8MP back camera, an 5MP 105-degree front camera and a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging and also support reverse charging. Its price starts at Rs 10,999.



Realme Pad mini. Credit: Realme India



Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2s sports pebble design language with a water-resistant (IPX4) rating and comes with a visually appealing compact case. Each earbud houses a 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm. They support Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, and feature intelligent touch Controls and also voice assistants.



The new Buds Q2S. Credit: Realme India



It boasts an AI ENC algorithm, which can significantly reduce the surrounding noise during a call and offers 88ms super-low latency gaming mode. It costs Rs 1,999.

Realme Smart TV X

Realme smart TV X series comes in two sizes-- 40-inch and 43-inch. They sport a full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels) display panel, support HDR 10, ALLM, peak brightness up to 400 nits, and offer a 178-degree viewing angle. Also, it features two 12W speakers backed by two tweeters tuned with the Dolby Audio system.



The Smart TV X series. Credit: Realme India



The new TV support seven display modes- Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving. It comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs Android TV 11.0 and supports several OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more. Its price start at Rs 22,999.

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 950 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2), an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max silicon with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W and 150W SuperVOOC charger option, triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-lens (with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with GC02M1 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash, support up to 4K 30fps video recording, and a 16MP (with Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor, f/2.4) on the front. The price starts at Rs 38,999 in India.



OnePlus 10R series. Credit: OnePlus



OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite



OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Credit: OnePlus India



It comes with 6.59-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2), an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger, triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, support up to 4K 30fps video recording. On the front, it houses 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4). The price starts at Rs 19,999.

