Gadgets Weekly: Nokia T10 tablet, The Frame Samsung QLED TV and more

Technology companies such as Nokia, Dell, Lenovo, and Sony among others launched a new line of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (September 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nokia T10

It features a 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display with IPX2 splash resistant rating and comes with an 12nm 1.6GHz Unisoc T606 octa-core (Cortex-A55 x 6 + Cortex-A75 x 2 cores), Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 512GB) and runs Android 12 OS.



Nokia T10 tablet. Credit: HMD Global



It also features an 8MP main camera with LED flash on the back and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chatting. It houses a 5,250mAh battery with 10W charger.

Nokia T10 comes in two Wi-Fi only variants-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 11,799 and Rs 12,799, respectively-- in ocean blue colours.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV 2022 edition

Like its predecessor, it comes with customisable bezels, Art Mode, and Samsung’s proprietary QLED technology to offer immersive entertainment along with an exquisite line-up of local and global artworks.

The new feature is the Matte display technology, which eliminates reflection on the screen ,even the natural light or ambient light, allowing the feel of the texture of the artwork to deliver a real-life art gallery experience. This 4K QLED TV boasts Quantum Dot Technology, which promises life-like colours, enhanced contrast and good details with 100-percent colour volume for the exceptional picture quality – and users need to draw the curtains.

It also comes with Samsung’s powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of the room. The Motion Sensor automatically turns on to display your artwork when the users are in the room and switches off when they leave the room to save energy.



Samsung The Frame 2022 edition. Credit: Samsung India



Add to that, the Brightness Sensor detects ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and colour tone to retain the artwork’s original look regardless of the lighting in the room. The EyeComfort Mode automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. If you watch TV at night with EyeComfort Mode enabled, the blue light level will be reduced and your images will appear warmer. This can help reduce eye strain but still provide crystal clear images.

With True Dolby Atmos, The Frame TV promises to deliver a sound output that moves with the action with Object Tracking Sound feature. It tracks sound from all corners of the TV and comes with multi-channel speakers all around the screen to track motion that draws you in close to the action.



It comes in four sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. For a limited time, consumers buying The Frame TV will get free Bezel worth up to Rs 7,690. Also, Samsung Galaxy A32 worth Rs 21,490 with 75-inch model and Samsung Galaxy A03 worth Rs 9,499 with a 65-inch model. With discount offers, the prices are starting at Rs 51,990.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop

It features a 13-inch ultra-thin detachable design language. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. It also boasts a high-resolution 4K 11MP rear camera and a 1080p 5MP webcam.

The new XPS 13 comes in a tablet form factor and an additional magnetic XPS folio case and stylus. The folio, when attached to the device, converts into a complete laptop supporting three angle adjustments (100-degree, 112.5-degree, 125-degree), making it comfortable and flexible for every user. Enhancing the experience further is a large keypad and a zero-lattice, edge-to-edge keyboard that is fast, efficient, and smooth with every keystroke. Designed to be portable, the folio weighs just 560g.

With the new XPS 13, users also receive a keyboard case and a stylus, which let them easily switch from a stylish consumption device to a fully functional laptop while also increasing productivity.



Dell XPS 9315 2-in-1 laptop. Credit: Dell



The XPS Stylus, with its precise pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality, promises to deliver natural writing and inking experience. It also includes a built-in Tile function that helps ring, notify, and locate the pen on a map when lost. It is also a multifunctional stylus with two programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and a reversible pen designed for both right and left-handed users.

Dell XPS 9315 2-in-1 with 13-inch 3K Touch display, Intel Core i5-1230U (10 Cores), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 (one Premium Support with Advanced Exchange + ADP), Pro-Bag, Folio Keyboard, Stylus) costs Rs 1,39,990.

XPS 9315 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7-1250U (10-cores) model will cost Rs 1,64,990.

Sony Inzone gaming headphones

The Japanese technology major launched two new wireless headsets, the Inzone H9 (available for Rs 21,990 limited time against MRP Rs 27,990) with 32 hours of battery life and Inzone H7 (available for Rs 15,990 limited time against MRP Rs 21,990) with 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the Inzone H3 (available for Rs 6,990 limited time against MRP Rs 9,990).



Sony Inzone headphones. Credit: Sony India



They come equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

They also boast Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the Inzone Hub PC software reproduces two-channel stereo audio signals in 7.1ch surround sound as the game creators intended. This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. H9 series also supports noise cancelling features.



Tecno Pop 6 Pro. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Tecno Pop 6 Pro

It features a 6.56-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass, offer 480 nits peak brightness. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it houses a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 12 (Go Edition) with HiOS 8.6, 8MP main camera (f/2.0) with AI-based secondary sensor and dual-LED flash on the back, a 5MP (f/2.0) with LED flash on the front and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two colours--peaceful blue and polar black-- for Rs 6,099.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

It features a 10.61-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) LCD IPS screen and supports 400 nits brightness.



Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen. Credit: Lenovo



It houses a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12, 8MP main camera with auto-focus on the back, an 8MP camera on the front with fixed focus and a 7,700mAh battery.

It comes in two colours-- frost blue and storm black. And, will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE models-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.



The new Galaxy Z Flip4 series. Credit: Samsung



New Galaxy Z Flip4 Blue variant

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip4 blue colour in India. Except for the colour, It has the same foldable screen design language as the original model. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and offers a 10 per cent higher battery capacity at 3,700mAh. With Super-fast Charging, you can charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with Samsung’s flagship Nightography camera feature that ensures your photos and videos are crisp and sharp even in low light conditions.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Iterative, but retains stylish appeal

Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3, Versa 4 series

Google Fitbit has finally released three new smartwatches --Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2.

The Inspire 3 is an entry-level fitness tracker. It comes with rich colour display and offers 10 days of battery life.

The Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch. It supports 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness to help you reach the user's activity goals.

The Sense 2 is said to be the most advanced health-focused smartwatch among the three. It boasts a new Body Response sensor, the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management, heart health tools including our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), and more.



Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3, Versa 4 series. Credit: Fitbit



The new devices come with six months of Fitbit Premium subscription. It offers Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile, more personalized insights, advanced analytics, and more than 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions.

And, all three-- Inspire 3 (Rs 8,999), Versa 4 (Rs 20,499), and Sense 2 (Rs 24,999).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.