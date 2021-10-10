Gadgets Weekly: Samsung dishwasher, Amazon FireTV Stick 4K Max and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Boat, Samsung, BenQ, Zoook, and Michael Kors among others, launched new smartphones, gaming montiors, smart dishwasher, camera, smartwatch, headphones, and more this week (October 4-10).

Samsung dishwasher

The new dishwasher promises to effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai and comes with 13 Place Settings. It can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. The IntensiveWash with Triple Rinse feature has three rinse cycles that effectively remove every stain from heavily soiled dishes and ensures elimination of 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of food bacteria and promises to give sparkling, hygienically clean dishes.

When the rinse and dry process is complete, the AutoRelease Drying feature allows the dishwasher door to automatically open by 10cm to allow steam to escape for faster and better drying results than conventional methods, especially for plastic and small items. The Stainless Steel Tub has been designed to give you durable, quieter, and cleaner dishwashing than conventional ones. It transmits less noise, can handle much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses, doesn’t get discolored over time, and prevents the build-up of bad odours.



Samsung dishwasher with IntensiveWash technology. Credit: Samsung



It has a Smart Leakage sensor and can immediately stop the cycle, drains the water, and shows an error message if any leakage is detected. Also, it complies with European Energy Standards and has an equivalent A+++ rating.

Furthermore, it boasts insulation technology, it is quieter than even a normal conversation. Silent washes for a quieter kitchen at 44 dB and 52 dB sound level. It costs Rs 39,500.



BenQ gaming monitor, mouse, and projector

BenQ Mobius monitor

It comes with an ultra-slim bezel design. It promises an immersive 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custom tuned HDR, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology, and 3-sided bezel-less panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio as some of the key highlight features of the range.

The newly announced Mobiuz monitor range consists of six models out of which three have curved panels, which promise to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The EX3415R promises to offer a better ultrawide gaming experience with a curved IPS display of 1900R to deliver extreme immersion.

BenQ GV30 projector

It promises to deliver authentic colours and vivid contrast powered by BenQ CinematicColor with 97% Rec 709 coverage, 135-degree projection angle, versatile connectivity options and long battery life. It comes with 2.1 channel speakers and Android TV 9.0 OS.



BenQ gaming monitors, mouse and projector. Credit: BenQ



BenQ EW3880R

It features a curved IPS panel monitor with a 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The EW2880U offers an excellent cinematic experience with its 4K UHD resolution.

These monitors cover a wide colour gamut with 1.07 billion colors and have a 3-sided bezel-less panel. These monitors come with BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems that promise to make them a more enjoyable immersive audio-visual experience than ever before. Its USB-C connectivity, tailored picture and sound modes, and the proprietory BenQ EyeCare feature will protect users' eyes from strain for watching content for long hours.

Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse

It comes with an asymmetrical ergonomic design, ultra-light at just 70g, and a shorter overall length for effortless wrist movement and flick actions. It also comes with an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000 Hz giving it an overall competitive edge in eSports.

JBL Commercial WFH100 speakers and microphone

The bundle includes a mini USB microphone combined with a pair of USB-powered speakers ensuring that you are heard loud and clear on every call or recording. Pairing well with the mic, the USB speakers deliver high voice output.



JBL Commercial WFH100 speakers and microphone. Credit: JBL



It has a simple USB plug-and-play operation, a convenient mute switch on the microphone, two in-built USB ports on the speaker, and a compact and stylish design. It costs Rs 4,999.

Sony XAV-AX8100 in-car media receiver

It offers flexible HMDI audio-visual connectivity for more entertainment options. It has improved visibility on an 8.95-inch anti-glare display with a clear responsive touchscreen. Users can connect smartphones with reliable and responsive infotainment. It has a 3-way adjustable and sturdy display mount for flexible installation.



Sony XAV-AX8100 in-car media receiver. Credit: Sony



It offers a clear sound with less distortion with the 5 Volt signal and 3 pre-out connectivity. It costs Rs 36,990.

boAt Immortal IM1300 earphones

It features dual connectivity modes – a wireless 2.4GHz gaming mode provides low latency (Up to 35ms). The headset can connect with a smartphone, PC or laptop using a USB Type-C 2.4GHz Wireless dongle that allows for high-speed audio transmission along with 3D Spatial sound support.

It offers immersive surround sound that provides pinpoint positional accuracy. Users can hear directional footsteps from far away for fps games such as BGMI, COD, Free Fire, and many others.

It comes with an automatic Breathing RGB LED light on each earcup. These RGBs are designed to complement your gaming setup. Turn it on and off whenever you need it. A high-quality microphone resides within the earcup and a second detachable boom microphone can be used as per the user's convenience. Experience clear in-game communication via the detachable boom microphone for Discord, Team Speak, zoom and meet calls.



boAt Immortal 1300 earphones. Credit: boAt



The boAt Immortal 1300 features a big battery and offers up to 30 hours (with RGB LEDs turned off). While boAt has ensured high performance, it has left no stone unturned with design and build quality. For long gaming sessions, boAt’s new breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact, while the ultra-soft foam greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force. The boAt engineers have designed a small housing/slot inside the right earcup to keep the Type-C dongle safe when traveling which is quite nifty.

The IM1300 comes with a Bluetooth mode so users can switch between gaming, music, movies, and voice intelligently with a touch of a button and experience the immersion of boAt Signature Sound. It costs Rs 2,299.

Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch

It features a 1.28-inch full round AMOLED display with 326 ppi (pixels per inch) and comes with stainless steel 3-link bracelet.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, runs Google Wear OS, 8GB storage, offers one to three days of battery life, supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, magnetic charger with Pin. It can power up the smartwatch from zero to 80 per cent with just 30 minutes of charging.



Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch. Credit: Michael Kors



It comes with a PPG Heart Rate sensor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen) saturation monitor sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, Off-body IR, and Ambient Light sensor.

Whirlpool W-series four-door refrigerators

It comes with 6-in-1 convertible modes, a door-in-door feature with ice (up to 1.5kg), and a water dispenser, coupled with an intuitive display, unique metallic interiors, and special lighting system, triple-cooling technology to offer three independent cooling systems to create customised temperature and humidity in three compartments.



Whirlpool W-series four-door refrigerators. Credit: Whirlpool



It features a high-definition feather touch UI, has an ozone emitter to reduce odours and preventing bacteria from forming inside the cavity, improving hygiene and food freshness inside the fridge.

There is also a smart button to accelerate the freezing process to deep freeze food quicker preserving its nutritional value. It costs Rs 1,67,600.

Goldmedal Hero Prime decorative fan



Goldmedal Electricals Hero Prime decorative fan. Credit: Goldmedal Electricals



It has an effective fan with a sweep of 1200 mm and offers exceptional air delivery of 230 CMM at a speed of 380 RPM. An amazingly efficient, high-speed, and durable fan, the Hero Prime decorative ceiling fan is available in two colours Imperial Gold and Metallic Lustre Brown. It comes in a single 72-watt variant for Rs 3,600.

Sony GFX50S II camera 35-70mm kit

The new GFX50S II comes equipped with a 51.4MP large format sensor, which promises to deliver incredible image resolution when combined with a GF lens.

The camera uses a specialized design that uses smaller light-collecting microlenses on the sensor to create a wider gap between adjacent pixels, thereby boosting light resolution per pixel for added image sharpness.

With a larger light-receiving area per pixel, it results in excellent ISO sensitivity, dynamic range and tonality, controlling highlight/shadow clipping while conveying the subject’s texture, definitions and even the atmosphere of the scene in precise details.

The camera's large format sensor has the ability to produce a very shallow depth-of-field renders background out of focus beautifully, adding definitions to the subject and drawing attention to where the photographer intended.



Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera. Credit: Fujifilm



Sony GFX50S II features a five-axis image stabilization mechanism that provides up to 6.5 stops of advantage, the highest in the history of the GFX Series. The gyro sensor has been structured to boost its detection accuracy for precise image stabilization.

Rather than being mounted on a tripod for slow and careful shooting, the GFX50S II can produce superior image quality hand-held with image stabilization.

The GFX50S II’s fast and high-precision AF system is assisted by powerful devices such as a large-format high-resolution sensor, high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 4” and image stabilization mechanism, operated with the latest algorithm. During the contrast-detection process for AF, the built-in powerful image stabilization mechanism controls sensor motion blur to add speed and accuracy to the AF performance, ensuring to capture the decisive photo opportunity in any conditions.

The GFX50S II uses the X-Processor 4 and the latest algorithm that improves AF’s refresh rate. This results in more accurate autofocus in Face / Eye Detection compared to a previous model. The ability to quickly attain focus despite using the large-format sensor with a shallow depth of field assists users greatly when shooting portraits with movements.

The casing is made of highly rigid magnesium alloy. Added thickness around the base of the lens mount, which is subject to greater load, in particular, has made the camera body highly robust. The GFX50S II is also weather-sealed at 60 locations to offer dust- and moisture resistance and the ability to operate in temperatures as low as -10-degree celsius.

Sony GFX50S II costs Rs 379,999 and if bought with an entire body and 35-70mm lens kit, it costs Rs 4,49,999.

Amazon FireTV Stick 4K Max

The new Fire TV Stick Max is said to be 40 per cent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with a 1.8GHz quad-core processer and 2GB of RAM, so the apps load faster and navigation is more fluid.

It is also the first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support and uses the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset, which means smoother streaming in 4K.

Like the previous editions, it offers access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, as well as hundreds of thousands of movies and shows such as Shershaah, The Family Man, Drishyam 2, Tomorrow War, and more.



The new FireTV Stick 4K Max. Credit: Amazon



It supports 4K, Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision across most of the apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Users can stream for free with YouTube, watch live TV, and more. Listen to songs, playlists through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Also, it comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote. It promises to offer a better user experience in terms of the searching content the users want to watch, control playback, manage the smart home gadgets, and more. It costs Rs 6,499.

