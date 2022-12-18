Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy M04, Sony home projectors and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Sony, Ambrane, Tecno and Godrej, among others launched a new line of smartphones, soundbars, projectors and more this week (December 12-18).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Galaxy M04

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD Infinity-V display and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack port and triple slots ( for two nano SIMs and a microSD card).

Inside, it houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 13MP + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera with face unlock support and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.



Samsung Galaxy M04. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy M04 supports RAM Plus feature that allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB, provided there is enough storage space. Also, Samsung has promised four years of security updates and two OS upgrades to the device.

It comes in two colours-- sea glass green and shadow blue. It is available in two storage options-- 64GB and 128GB-- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499.

Sony 4K SXRDTM laser home projectors-- VPL-XW7000ES & VPL-XW5000ES

Japanese technology major 4K SXRDTM laser projectors touted to feature the world’s smallest Native 4K SXRD 0.61-inch panel (3840 x 2160p). They promise to offer an immersive viewing experience with high resolution and high contrast in a compact chassis design.

They boast new wide dynamic range optics in combination with TRILUMINOUS PRO technology to deliver a 4K HDR experience on a large screen with brightness up to 3,200lm.



Sony 4K SXRDTM laser home projectors. Credit: Sony



They are powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor for projector, similar to what we see in Sony's ultra-premium BRAVIA smart TVs. The company says the processor enables unique features like Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object-based Super Resolution to create expanded dynamic range and extreme clarity heightening the viewing experience.

Also, the top-end model VPL-XW7000ES come with an Advanced crisp focus (ACF) lens and Live Colour Enhancer feature to deliver an enhanced viewing experience. Also, the device and the packaging are made with environment-friendly methods and lessen the carbon footprint.

Sony VPL-XW7000ES costs Rs 16,00,000 and the VPL-XW5000ES is priced Rs 5,50,000.

Godrej Hot and Cold AC

It is a 3-star AC and comes with Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor for efficient refrigerant flow.

It uses Quick Defrost Technology for a shorter defrost cycle and its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology offers five different cooling levels to set desired cooling/ heating requirements based on the weather, number of people in the room and individual temperature preference.



Godrej Hot and Cold Air ACs. Credit: Godrej



Other key features include nano coated anti-viral filter that eliminates 99.9 per cent of viral particles from the air to provide safety. It comes with 100 per cent Copper coils and connecting pipe for more efficiency and durability. It also has anti-corrosive blue fins that resist corrosion for a longer time. In keeping with Godrej’s commitment to the environment, this AC uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that has zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential.

The AC can cool your room in the scorching summer heat when temperatures can soar higher than 50 degrees Celcius and can warm the room in chilling winters even as the ambient temperature reaches sub-zero temperatures as low as -7 degrees Celcius. The ACs are well suited for territories which tend to use heaters during winter. It costs Rs 65,900.

Sony's new soundbars

They come with slim designs made of premium materials, which helps in blending better in parts of the home. They feature a unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound field optimisation Technology, which ensure the immersive cinematic surround sound is delivered to the owners sitting in the living room.

As the name suggests, HT-A5000 is the top-end model and comes with a 450W speaker and the HT-A3000 delivers 240W sound output.



Sony's new soundbars. Credit: Sony



They easily connect with Bluetooth and WI-FI to stream content. They pair best with Sony BRAVIA TVs for the ultimate audio-visual experience with Acoustic Centre Sync.

Also, they support the Voice activation feature for a hassle-free experience with Alexa and Google Assistant. Sony HT-A5000 (with SW3) price starts at Rs 1,11,980 and the Sony HT-A3000 (with SW3) costs Rs 83,980 in India.

Ambrane Wise Glaze

It is touted to be India's first smartwatch with an AMOLED display to support 1,000nits brightness. It features a 1.78-inch display and comes with a premium build and design with an IP68 body and a skin-friendly silicone strap.

It offers more than 100 watch faces, including interactive dials, live watch faces, customizable widgets, and personalisation options.



Ambrane Wise Glaze. Credit: Ambrane



It supports voice calling via Bluetooth, supports 100 plus sports modes that include standard running, walking, and cycling, as well as extreme sports like gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games, and more. The Wise Glaze can monitor blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, track sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and follows the menstrual cycle for females.

With a 280mAh battery, Wise Glaze can offer up to seven days of battery life. It costs Rs 1,999.

HP Smart Tank printers

They promise to offer an enhanced user experience with an intuitive and seamless set-up, smart features, and better connectivity – including self-healing Wi-Fi and mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance.

HP’s new ink tank printers can also print up to 18,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages for uninterrupted printing with a pre-filled ink supply option.



HP Smart Tank Printer 2022. Credit: HP India



The new printer boasts sustainably made components, consisting of around 45 per cent post-consumer recycled content. Also, they boast EPEAT Silver and Energy Star certifications.

HP Smart Tank 580, 520 and 210 series are available at prices of Rs 18,848, Rs 15,980 and Rs 13,326, respectively.

Tecno Phantom X2 series

The new device comes in two variants-- Phantom X2 and X2 Pro. They feature a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED panel with support for 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Tecno Phantom X2 series. Credit: Tecno Mobile



The regular X2 model comes with 8GB RAM and the X2 Pro will have 12GB. Both the devices support virtual memory, which lets the user extend the RAM up to 5GB more, provided there is enough storage in the phone. Also, the new phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series.

The new devices will be released in India in the coming months and the price will be revealed during the local launch event.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.