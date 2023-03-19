Gadgets Weekly: Sony Alpha 7R V, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R and more

Technology companies such as Sony, HMD Global, HP, OnePlus, ViewSonic and Syska among others launched new smartphones, earphones, laptops, projectors, camera, accessories, and more this week (March 13-19).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony Alpha 7R V (model ILCE-7RM5)

It comes with 61.0MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and a powerful BIONZ XR image processing engine. It supports ISO100 to 32000.

It promises high reliability in almost all working environments, and accurate and broad subject recognition powered by the AI Processing Unit.

Sony Alpha 7R V boasts advanced image stabilization with up to an 8-step compensation effect, and users get selectable RAW options including lossless RAW for efficient workflow.

It also comes with advanced Real-time tracking and wide, 693-point high-density phase-detection AF with up to 10 fps burst with AF/AE tracking, and up to 583 compressed RAWs.



Sony Alpha 7R V. Credit: Sony India



It has a class-leading 9.44 mil dot QXGA EVF and 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor with a 3.2-type large screen, and two CFexpress Type A compatible slots. It supports 8K 24/25p and 4K 50/60p movie recording, 4:2:2 10 bit, All-I, AI-based Real-time Tracking, and wide AF for movies.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) along with UVC/UAC USB streaming.

Sony Alpha 7R V costs Rs 3,53,990 in India.

Nokia C12

It sports a 6.3-inch HD+(1600 × 720p) V-notch display with 2D toughened glass, IP52 water-splash resistant rating. It supports 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card) and FM radio too.

The new budget phone comes with a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor with IMG8322 GPU, 2GB RAM (with RAM Extention, it can be expanded further by 2GB), 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), Android 12 Go Edition and a 3,000mAh battery, which can also be removed, very rare among smartphones.



Nokia C12 series. Credit: HMD Global



It also features a main 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera. It comes in three colours--- charcoal, dark cyan, and light mint-- and costs Rs 5,999 exclusively on Amazon.

HP's new Chromebook

It features a 15.6-inch HD display with micro-edge bezels, supports 250 nits brightness, a dedicated numeric keypad, a big touchpad, dual mics, a Wide Vision HD camera, and large dual speakers.

A notable aspect of the laptop is that some of the components are made from ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic.

It supports, speech-to-text, which helps in multitasking, and boasts the HP QuickDrop feature, which offers quick, convenient transfer of work files and personal creations across devices.

It is compatible with Office365, Google Assistant, Google Classroom, and other Workspace suites of apps. It is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 Processor and the device can deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life.



New Chromebook. Credit: HP



In addition to the existing storage in the device, users also get access to Google One with a 12-month membership, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services.

HP's new Chromebook comes in two colours--Forest Teal and Mineral Silver-- for Rs 28,999.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

This is an India-exclusive earbuds. The Buds Pro 2R series features TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB.



It also boasts a transparency mode. Once active, it allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.



OnePlus Buds Pro 2R series. Credit: OnePlus



It comes with MelodyBoostTM Dual Drivers, co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers. It promises to produce the same deep thumping bass without the rumbling and crisp vocals.



OnePlus Buds Pro 2R can deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. It also supports LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection. It costs Rs 9,999



Netgear Orbi RBK863

It supports Wi-Fi 6 tri-band and patented dedicated backhaul technology, promising to keep connections strong and running at maximum speeds in every room without slow-downs or buffering, providing families the bandwidth to address household demands even when simultaneously 4K/8K streaming, Zoom conferencing and Wi-Fi calling from a bedroom, basement or outside in the yard.



Netgear Orbi RBK863. Credit: Netgear



It is best suited to users who subscribed to the Gigabit plus internet (1.4 to 10 Gigabit) plan and have an increasing number of connected devices – more than 25 on average.

The new Orbi RBK863 3-pack Wi-Fi Mesh System provides up to 8,000 sq. ft. of coverage with up to 6Gbps Wi-Fi speed and support for 100 devices operating at the same time. This coverage can be expanded with additional Orbi RBS860 satellites. It costs Rs 1,14,999.

Asus AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptops

Asus launched a new line of ZenBook 14 OLED along with the VivoBook Series and the latest VivoBook Go Lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 series.

The ZenBook 14 OLED is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7030 series of processors with high 28W performance and up to 8 cores. The VivoBook Go lineup is powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 7020 series of processors.

ZenBook 14 OLED (UM3402) features an all-metal design, and military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability. It has a 14-inch screen with 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 16:10 HDR OLED panel of 90Hz refresh rate opens to a complete 180-degree. This laptop can go up to 1 TB SSD along with a RAM of 16 GB.

It houses a large 75WHr battery coupled with its efficient processor and a 65W fast charger, which will provide power all day long. The backlit keyboard hosts a fingerprint scanner in the power button for discrete biometric security.

It has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) ports allowing for charging and display output from either of the two ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 and a Micro SD card reader. The ASUS NumberPad 2.0 on the TouchPad gives users a full-fledged numeric input option with virtual Num keys.

On the other hand, Vivobook Go 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution have only the display to differentiate them, with one being OLED while the other comes with an IPS anti-glare display. Also, it has passed military standard US MIL-STD 810H.

The company offers the battery choice of 50WHr or 42WHr, which is supported with 65W or 45W charging respectively. The optional backlit chiclet keyboard is perfect for working in low-light environments.



The new Asus laptops with the latest AMD chipsets. Credit: Asus



The laptop comes with AMD processors option up to Ryzen 5 7520U. They both have the memory of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a capacity of 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio. For wireless connectivity, the device has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 available to the consumer.

The colour choices include Cool Silver, Mixed Black, and Grey Green. The price of the 15-inch OLED starts from Rs 50,990 and goes up to Rs 64,990.

Vivobook S 14 Flip(TN3402) is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge for working with ease in any orientation. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, supports up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz), which can be upgraded to 24GB, and come with 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. This laptop offers an optional fingerprint scanner for added security. The price starts at Rs 66,990.

The pricing of the new ZenBook 14 OLED starts from Rs 89,990, the VivoBook Go 14 from Rs 42,990, the VivoBook Go 15 OLED from Rs 50,990, and the VivoBook 15X OLED at Rs 66,990.

The company has also introduced the VivoBook Classic family with VivoBook 14/15 OLED and VivoBook 16 models starting from Rs 55,990.

BenQ LH730 projector

It is a 4000 ANSI Lumens 4-LED light source projector with an additional LED, which increases the overall brightness of the projector by 8-12 per cent compared to a 3-LED light source projector.

The additional green LED diode enhances the color saturation which increases the perceived brightness of the projected image by a factor of 1.5x~2.4x, thereby 4000 ANSI Lumens high brightness of LH730 is perceived as ~ 6000-7000 ANSI Lumens high brightness by the naked human eye. The LH730 along with high brightness also delivers high color saturation of 98%.



LH730 projector series. Credit: BenQ



It boasts DLP Technology and supports contrast level of 500,000:1 delivering true deep blacks, vividly rich colors, and fine subtle details.

The LH730 features HDMI 2.0 ports and with 4K HDR/HLG compatibility, it provides users with the option to view 4K HDR content.

It is also compatible with BenQ’s EZCast Wireless Dongle using USB Connectivity Port, enabling users to project Full HD multimedia content wirelessly from up to four devices at a time - Windows, Android, iOS, and Chrome devices by fully supporting AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast protocols.

The BenQ 4LED Projector supports two-dimensional keystone correction with a 1.2x Zoom Ratio and corner fit. Additionally, LH730 enables the user to digitally shrink and shift to fine-tune the screen size and align the projection as per the desired frame. It costs Rs 1,75,000.

Sony WH-CH720N

It is touted to be Sony’s lightest wireless Noise-cancelling headband. It can weared for long hours and it also supports Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide the noise-cancelling feature.



WH-CH720N headphones. Credit: Sony



It can deliver up to 50 hours of listening time and users can stream music with high-quality sound through Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). It costs Rs 9,990.

ViewSonic projectors

ViewSonic launched six projector models-- LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, LS610WHP and LS610HDHP. They support WXGA & Full HD resolution and offer 3800, 4000, 4500, 4500, 4800, and 4800 ANSI lumens brightness, respectively.

The advanced model, LS610HDH, boosts 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR/HLG support, promises radiant clarity, and increases presentation productivity in a meeting room or classroom. Further, ViewSonic's exclusive SuperColor technology, covering a wide color gamut, brings presentation with a true-to-life color experience.



ViewSonic LS610WHE projector. Credit: ViewSonic



All the projectors require minimal maintenance and offer 30,000 hours-long lifespans.

They come with built-in 5V/2A USB output to deliver power to HDMI wireless dongles, eliminating the need for separate power adapters when streaming multimedia content. They also feature Sealed Optical Engine with IP5X, which helps maintain crystal-clear image quality and product longevity, preventing dust from entering and affecting the thermal system.

Furthermore, LH730 is compatible with control systems such as PJ-Link, Creston, AMX, and Control 4 ensuring easy integration into any existing corporate network infrastructure. Depending on the model, the prices range from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,10,000.

Syska GaN Pro travel adaptors

Syska launched two variants--20W, 33W, and 65W adapters. They offer the flexibility to use multiple devices simultaneously as it has dual ports (PD+USB) that offer convenience and fast charging.

They come equipped with over-temperature protection and overvoltage protection, ensuring the safety of the devices during voltage spikes.



Syska GaN Pro travel adaptors. Credit: Syska



Syska 33W travel adapter supports 3.5A Type-C to Type-C cable that enables fast charging up to 3.5A output.

Syska is offering 20W for Rs. 899, the 33W variant is available for Rs. 1,999 and the 65W(GN65R) is available for Rs 2,499 and 65W(GN65CR) costs Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 series

Galaxy A54 sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display, Exynos 1380 octa-core chipset, Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, triple-camera module--50MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide fixed-focus camera and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charger.

The Galaxy A54 is available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.



The new Galaxy A54 (left) and the Galaxy A34 (right). Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, 6nm class Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, triple-camera module--a 48MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS) backed by 8MP (f/2.2, fixed focus) and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back, 13MP (f/2.2) fixed-focus front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

Samsung is offering Galaxy A34 in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 30,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

