Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X80L 4K TV, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Sony, Fujifilm, and Canon, among others, launched a new smartphone, Smart TV, camera lenses, accessories, and more this week (April 17-23).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony Bravia X80L 4K TV series

The company is offering the new Bravia X80L series in three screen sizes-- 85-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch. They come with a minimalist flush surface design with a uniform bezel, slim T-shaped wedged stands, and also come with a sleek smart remote with six hot keys.

Inside, it houses X1 4K HDR picture processor, which promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience with an object-based HDR remaster, the colour in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve.

It also comes with a wide color gamut and the unique TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

Add to that, the Bravia X80L series feature X-balanced speaker, which comes with a unique new shape, that drives movies and music with clear sound.



Sony Bravia X80L 4K TV series. Credit: Sony India



Sony's new television runs Google TV OS and it supports more than 10,000 apps users will be able to access 700,000 plus movies and TV episodes and even live TV channels, all in one place.

Also, it houses built-in microphones to allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. It also supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Furthermore, it supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay which enables users with Apple devices such as iPads and iPhones to connect to the TV for effortless content streaming.

With XR Protection PRO certified, the new X80L series is not only comes equipped with superior dust and humidity protection but also safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges too.

Sony's new TVs-- KD-43X80L (43-inch) and KD-50X80L (50-inch) are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,14,900, respectively and available from April 19 onwards. Whereas the bigger 85-inch model (KD-85X80L) will be released later in the coming months and the price too will be revealed later.

Sony also launched a new line Bravia X75L series too. It too also comes with several features seen in the X80L series. Additionally, it comes with X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR to deliver 4K picture quality to make the viewing experience more vivid and smooth.

KD-43X75L (43-inch) costs Rs 69,900, whereas the KD-50X75L (50-inch) and KD-65X75L (65-inch) are priced Rs 85,900 and Rs 1,39,900, respectively. They will be available for purchase from April 24 onwards. The KD-65X75L (55-inch) model will be released in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The new Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2408p) Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 + microSD) and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it features 5nm class Samsung Exynos 1330 octa-core with Mali-G68 M2 GPU, Android 13-based OneUI 5.0, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a triple camera module-- 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) depth + 2MP(f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash, a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger support.



The new Galaxy M14 5G. Credit: Samsung



Samsung has promised to offer two major Android OS update to the Galaxy M14 5G and additionally, three years of security software support (up to 2026).

It comes in three colours-- Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,490 and Rs 14,490, respectively from April 21 onwards.

New HP Pavilion series laptops

The new HP Pavilion 14 Plus and Pavilion X360 come with EyeSafe-certified OLED display for clearer visuals with 400nits brightness. They come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR5 RAM.

It houses a high-resolution HP True Vision 5MP Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI noise reduction and also features a manual camera shutter for privacy. Also, it comes with multiple port options including full-function USB-C ports, with USB-C power adapter support, HDMI and a headphone jack for the consumers to seamlessly integrate their tech ecosystem.



New HP Pavilion series laptop. Credit: HP India



The HP Pavilion 14 Plus also feature x360 hinge and multi-touch for improved mobile productivity.

The HP 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, whereas the HP Pavilion X360 starts at 57,999 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 base model costs Rs 81,999.

ViewSonic Smart LED Portable Projector M1 Pro

It is a palm-sized projector with a built-in battery and weighs 950g, very easy to move it around the house. The M1 Pro supports up to 100-inch images at 2.5 metres, with 600 LED Lumens of brightness and accurate colour.

Also, it boasts a patented 3-in-1 smart stand for 360-degree projection, auto power on/off, and lens cap. By swivelling the stand, the projector powers on automatically and shuts down by swiveling the stand back to cover the projector lens. A huge, vibrant image can be projected anywhere with the help of a sturdy metal stand. The stand also adds an advantage by serving as a cover for protection, the company said.



ViewSonic Smart LED Portable Projector M1 Pro. Credit: ViewSonic



In addition, the compact device is equipped with dual sets of robust, specially designed Harman Kardon speakers that produce clear, rich audio for games, movies, and TV shows. It costs Rs 99,000.

Nikon Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens

It supports an internal zoom mechanism, which offers better stabilisation and less operational sound disruption. Also, it has a dust-and-drip-resistant body, which ensures it serves the owner for several years.

The first lens comes equipped with power zoom with linear drive and support focal length range of 12-28mm. Add to that, it supports a wide zoom range, which guarantees brighter stills and video.



Nikon Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens. Credit: Nikon



It promises maximum reproductions ratio of 0.21x and a minimum reproduction ratio of 0.19m for close-up shots of nature and tabletop photos.

It supports the Vibration Reduction(VR) effect of up to 4.5 stops for clearer stills and videos, even under the low-light situation. NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR costs Rs 32,995.

Dell Inspiron 24-inch All-in-One desktop

The new desktop features a 24-inch 4-sided border display for max viewing experience coupled with touchscreen options, and dual 5W Bluetooth speakers powered by Dolby Atmos making it flexible for learning, entertainment, and media consumption.

It is powered by a 13-inch Intel processor, and Windows 11 OS and also has an integrated Windows Hello includes compliant Infrared and facial recognition FHD (1080p) camera with a camera tilt from 0⁰ ~20⁰.



Dell Inspiron 24-inch All-in-One desktop. Credit: Dell



Besides the Intel Wi-Fi 6E, it comes with one Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port at the side for a quick connection to peripherals and devices. Additional ports are available at the back side of the device, including HDMI in and out ports that would allow the device to function as a second display, without having to switch on the device. Dell 24-inch All-In-One desktop price starts at Rs Rs 56,490.

Canon RF100-300mm f/2.8L IS USM

It boasts a constant aperture design that allows users to utilise the large f/2.8 maximum aperture throughout the entire zoom range, even at the 300mm tele end. With this, users can freeze decisive moments at faster shutter speeds, which gives them a better chance of getting their desired shots.

With this lens, users can achieve creamy bokeh through telephoto shooting at f/2.8. It also supports 100mm to 300mm zoom capability (160mm to 480mm on an APS-C camera), which covers the range that typically requires at least two or three lenses to achieve (Combinations previously required to achieve 100-300mm at aperture f/2.8: 70-200mm f/2.8 lens + 300mm f/2.8 prime lens, or 100mm + 135mm + 300mm prime lenses).



Canon RF100-300mm f/2.8L IS USM. Credit: Canon



Users can now conveniently zoom in to track and keep dynamic subjects, such as footballs or birds in flight within the frame, even in locations with restricted mobility. It also means less gear to carry.

With Extender RF2x, users can zoom up to 600mm (full-frame camera) or 960mm full-frame equivalent (APS-C camera/APS-C crop mode) while maintaining a maximum aperture of at least f/5.6 aperture. It costs Rs 9,19,995.

Ambrane Roam2 smartwatch

It sports a 1.39-inch LCD display with 240x240p resolution and supports more than 100 watch faces. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating and can survive underwater for close to five feet (1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes.

Once paired with a smartphone, users can directly anwser a phone call, as it comes with built-in microphone and speaker.



Ambrane Roam2 smartwatch. Credit: Ambrane



Like all smartwatches, it also comes with standard features such as SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), track heart rate, Blood Pressure, breathe mode, sleep mode, menstrual cycle, and more in addition to daily activity tracker, stress, record and sedentary reminders, and other wellness mode features. It costs Rs 1,499.

Promate VersaHub-MST and ApexHub-MST

The new two MST’s (Multi-Streaming Transport) Hubs support Mac series. The VersaHub-MST and ApexHub-MST are all-in-one premium multi-streaming transport hubs that support multiple external monitors (with different graphic contents) to be connected via a single USB-C connector.

The VersaHub-MST comes with two HDMI ports that can extend dual 4K Displays and Mirror modes. It has four super-fast USB 3.0 ports and USB-C ports to connect hard drives. The SD/TF Card readers transfer videos/images at 480 Gbps speeds. The 1000Mbps gigabit ethernet port gives the user a more stable network condition and the HD Audio AUX port provides HD Quality output.

It supports 100W power delivery with a dual specialised connector for MacBook/other devices included in the retail box.



Promate VersaHub-MST and ApexHub-MST. Credit: Promate



The ApexHub-MST is a 13-in-1 USB-C Hub. It sports multiple ports, including USB-C power delivery, ethernet port, Dual 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Ethernet, AUX and SD/TF Card Slots. The USB-C Hub port lets users stream HD, crystal clear pictures to multiple screens simultaneously via the Dual HDMI and Display ports. With a simple plug-and-play feature, the display set-up is easy and seamless and supports extended display and triple display modes. The Hub supports a Quick Transfer rate of up to 5Gbps with excellent 4K Media & Audio support. ApexHub-MST supports Mac OS, Windows OS, and Android OS.

VersaHub-MST and ApexHub-MST are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively and are available at leading retail stores with 2 Year warranty.

Both Multi-streaming Transport Hubs come with a 1000 Mbps ethernet port *10 times faster than Fast Ethernet, providing a more stable and faster connection.

Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12

It has a balloon-like design and also allows users to produce photo prints on the spot, a unique feature of INSTAX.

The mini 12 features “Automatic Exposure,” a popular function of the predecessor mini 11 launched in May 2020, in which the camera automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene.



Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12. Credit: Fujifilm



And, rotating the lens one step activates the “Close-up mode,” for macro shots and selfies.

It is touted to be the first entry-level INSTAX camera to boast a function that prevents discrepancies between the viewfinder field and the actual printout area in close-ups.

And, when capturing a selfie, the “Selfie Mirror” beside the lens can be used to check the composition of a finished print while shooting. Its price start at Rs 9,499 in India.

Mivi K1 Duopods

Mivi K1 Duo Pods feature 10.5 mm drivers, which promise to deliver a good audio experience with powerful bass.

With the support for the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the Mivi earbuds can offer a range of up to 10m/30 feet of uninterrupted wireless connectivity with a companion device.



Mivi K1 Duopods. Credit: Mivi



The K1 Duopods support AAC and SBC audio codecs and come equipped with AI ENC noise cancellation, which ensures higher call clarity and HD voice quality.

Each bud comes with a 35mAh battery and can offer 42-hour playtime and the case comes with a 380mAh battery capacity. It costs Rs 999.

