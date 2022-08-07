Gadgets Weekly: Sony Link Buds and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Sony, Nokia, Mivi and Crossbeats among others launched a new line of phones, earphones, and more this week (August 1-7).

Sony’s Link Buds

The new earbuds come with a unique open-ring design with audio transparency. They come with a compact and comfortable design with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. It also comes with IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof rating.

The earbuds promise to offer clearer calls and conversations and authentic, natural sound with proprietary Precise Voice Pickup technology.



Sony's new Link Buds. Credit: Sony India



Linbuds can automatically adjust sound volume to the surrounding environment. Users can also control audio by tapping in front of the ears and enjoy smart features such as speaking to chat. It can deliver close to 17.5 hours with a charging case along with 90 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of quick charging. It costs Rs 19,990.

Mivi's new S16 and S24 series soundbars

Both soundbars promise to deliver studio-quality bass and cinematic sound quality. They come with multi-channel inputs such as AUX, Bluetooth 5.1, TF/USB, and Micro SD card slot.

They also come equipped with two passive radiators to provide studio-quality bass and the devices have both built-in voice assistants- Siri and Google Assistant for convenience.



Mivi S16(top) and S24(bottom) series soundbars. Credit: Mivi



Both the sound bars have a battery life of six hours at 70% volume along with 16W cinematic sound effects for the S16 and 24W cinematic sound effects for the S24. These sound bars are made with premium quality material for high performance and durability. The S16 costs Rs 1,499 and the S24 is Rs 1,999. For a limited time, they will available for Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively.

Crossbeats Ignite Grande

The budget smartwatch comes with an aerospace aluminium metal body and a 1.75-inch UHD LTPS display. It boasts Hyper Sense technology to enable stable screen refresh rate of 60Hz, allowing seamless navigation through different features and applications.



Crossbeats Ignite Grande. Credit: Crossbeats



It also comes with standard sensors to track heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO2 with 24 diverse sports modes. It costs Rs 3,499.

Nokia 8210 4G and 110 series

It is a basic feature phone. It comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA display with 320 x 240p resolution. The device sports a sleek design and highly durable body case. It features 1GHz Unisoc single-core CPU, 48MB RAM, 128MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB), supports dual SIM (type: nano) slots, runs S30+ OS and houses VGA standard camera.

It also promises a long battery life and costs Rs 3,999.



Nokia 8210 4G (left) and Nokia 110 (right). Credit: HMD Global



HMD Global Oy also launched Nokia 110(2022) in India. It too also comes with superior build quality comes, a 1,000 mAh battery and an expandable 32GB storage capacity. It also supports FM radio and comes with essential features like a built-in torch, storage capacity, and pre-loaded games including everyone's favorite, Snake. It costs Rs 1,699.

Asus Mouse MD100

It is said to be ideal for everyday work and studying due to its minimalistic design, and quietness, and is available in a variety of colours.

Furthermore, it comes with a magnetic cover with easily interchangeable coloured tops, making it effortless to switch looks depending on the environment and mood, with colour sets of Quiet Blue and Lilac Mist Purple.



Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100. Credit: Asus India



Also, it is said to be sturdy and highly durable, with a lifespan that is more than three times that of a regular office mouse. A single AA battery will last over a year. The product is designed and rigorously tested to last 10 million clicks while making less than 20 decibels of noise with every click. The MD100 is quieter than a whisper, allowing you to glide through your work without interruption. In addition, the mouse’s feet are made of 100 per cent PTFE, guaranteeing smooth operation over hard surfaces. Moreover, the mouse surface is covered with Antibacterial Guard treatment, which inhibits the growth of bacteria by more than 99% over a 24-hour period.

Additionally, MD100 offers dual-mode connectivity that supports both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, while its built-in power-saving technology means that a single battery provides up to a year of pinpoint control. It costs Rs 1,499.

Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS

Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS is simple to install and delivers noiseless and hassle-free operation easy-to-understand DIY (Do-I-Yourself) installation process. It has a 6,000mAh Lithium-Ion battery and promises a long duration of power backup whilst the router UPS ensures up to 5 hours of uninterrupted internet streaming.

The Router UPS PowerVolt is built with a high-quality Lithium-Ion battery and best-in-class Polycarbonate material for ultimate durability. It offers maximum safety with multi-layers of chipset protection such as overcharge protection, short circuit protection, temperature resistance, and more. It is also BIS certified. This Router UPS is intended for use with 12V devices only that have a maximum current rating of 2A.



Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS. Credit: Ambrane



The router has a smart LED indicator that indicates while it is getting charged and when it is in use. PowerVolt has an input and output voltage of 12V-2A. The Router UPS comes with three connection cables and connectors. It costs Rs 1,299. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 999.

Goqii Smart Vital Ultra and Stream series

Smart Vital Ultra features a 1.78-inch AMOLED full Touch curved display with 368x448p resolution and IP68 waterproof rating. It can track all-day activity steps, distance, calories burned, and, active time.

It can also do auto sleep tracking, monitor blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2), 24X7 heart rate, track 18 exercise modes, and phone notification such as messages, calls, Whatsapp, Facebook, and more.

It also supports alarms, inactivity alerts, customise wallpaper, and music control. It comes with a two-pin magnetic charger and offers close to seven days of battery life. It costs Rs 3,999.



Goqii Smart Vital Ultra and Stream series. Credit: Goqii



The Smart Stream features a 1.69-inch full-touch display with 240x280p resolution. It supports Bluetooth calling and with this, users can make and receive calls directly from the smart wearable via the built-in speaker and microphone. GOQii Stream features a dial pad, and an option to access recent calls and sync your phone’s contacts.

It can do the same things as the Smart Vital Ultra model such as track all-day activity steps, distance, calories burned, and, active time.

