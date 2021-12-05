Gadgets Weekly: Tesla Cyberquad ATV, Samsung 35W adapter and more

Technology companies such as Tesla, Samsung, Xiaomi, Xgimi, Ambrane, and Kent, among others launched new electric ATVs for kids, TV projectors, accessories, and more this week (November 29-December 5).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Tesla Cyberqaud ATV

Leading electric vehicle-maker Tesla earlier in the week launched a new line of compact Cyberquad ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) for kids.

As you can see, four-wheel Cyberquad takes inspiration from Cybertruck with non-traditional exoskeleton design language. It features a full steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars.



The new Cyberqaud ATV. Credit: Tesla



It houses a lithium-ion battery and takes close to five hours to get fully charged. It promises to deliver up to 15 miles of range. However, it depends on the weight (maximum of 150 lbs, approx. 68 Kgs) and the type of terrain the vehicle is being driven on. Its speed can be configured in five miles per hour and a maximum of 10 miles per hour. In the reverse, the speed is capped at five miles per hour.

The new Cyberquad is suitable for kids aged eight and above. and has a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up. It is available only in the US for $1900 (roughly Rs 1,42,663).

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo promises superfast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W and USB-A Max 15W charging. It supports a wide range of devices - smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers, and smartwatches - running on both Android as well as iOS.

It can simultaneously charge through 1 USB-C (35W) and 1 USB-A (15W) charging port. The dual-port charger is powerful enough for double, high output charging of two devices simultaneously with its duo USB ports. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo is designed to charge various Samsung devices such as smartphones, tablets, wireless chargers, smartwatches, buds, battery packs, and more with multi-charging.



The new 35W Power Adapter Duo. Credit: Samsung



With regards to the Samsung devices, the USB-C Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo supports PD 3.0 and superfast charging through which consumers can charge their Galaxy smartphones in 50% lesser charging time. The USB-A Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter supports 15W adaptive fast charging to quickly charge Samsung devices. It costs Rs 2,299.

Ambrane Dots TWS

The new earbuds are backed by 10mm speaker drivers and promise to deliver high bass and an authentic sound experience. The earbuds come with voice assistance activation for both Google Assistant and Siri, giving the users the freedom of command.

Housed in a compact case, the earbuds have a half in-ear design with silicone tips for a secure and comfortable fit. For calls, there are dual microphones on each earbud. With support for Bluetooth v5.1, the earbuds can instantly pair and stay connected wirelessly with a distance of up to 10 meters.



Ambrane Dots TWS. Credit: Ambrane



The Dots Tune true wireless earbuds have a multi-functional touch sensor for effortless accessibility to calls and music. Being IPX4 sweat & water-resistant, the earbuds are can sustain heavy workouts for long hours in the gym.

Ambrane's new earphones promise to offer close to 29 hours of total playback, including the power stored in its charging case. The pair lasts for up to 6.5 hours with just a single charge. Dots Tune TWS costs Rs 2,199.

ACT SmartFiber technology

This new SmartFiber tech is being made available to all existing broadband plans and is provided to all customers across all its cities of operation at no additional cost.

It promises to offer a dedicated virtual speed lane for the users from their homes to the data center. This virtual speed lane is provided for 100% of your plan speed. So regardless of peak hour, regardless of the size of usage on the network, the customer will always get their plan speeds at all times.

The cable comes with smart caching, peering, and other robust traffic routing technologies for optimised video streaming. This enables a phenomenal viewing experience in 4K with no buffering and lags especially on large screen TVs.



ACT brings new SmartFiber tech to its broadband internet service. Credit: ACT



To ensure there are no major disruptions, the company has incorporated a real-time monitoring system. When any disruption is detected, it is capable of efficiently re-route traffic.

With the WiFi 6.0 routers, it promises to offer faster wireless internet speeds for the devices (by up to 38%) and also more devices to connect simultaneously. It also optimises bandwidth according to usage, meaning the streaming devices at home get more bandwidth than mobiles used for texting, thus enabling an optimal experience. For now, ACT Smart WiFi is limited to Bengaluru and Chennai.

The company says it has collaborated with multiple global partners to implement state-of-the-art network security on SmartFiber.

XGIMI Halo+

It is a DLP cinema-grade LED-powered projector and can beam up to 200-inch screen size with full HD 1080p) resolution, Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology, Autofocus, Obstacle Avoidance technology, Advanced image engine X-VUE 2.0, eye protection, and a peak brightness of 900 ANSI lumens.

It has a built-in Chromecast, runs on Android TV 10.0, promises to offer clear distortion-free audio via dual 5V Harman Kardon speakers, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Headphone port and a comes with 59W battery, which promises to offer up to two-hour playtime.



XGIMI Halo+ projector. Credit: XGIMI



The projector will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 for a very limited period. Post that it will be available for Rs. 1,05,999. The actual MRP of the product is Rs 1,25,000.

Kent Grand Star

It comes with double UV protection. The UV filter removes bacteria and viruses during the filtration process and the UV LED in the tank keeps the water in the storage tank pure for longer.

Must read | Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G review: Well-rounded stylish phone

During long periods of non-usage, the stored pure water may get infected again by bacteria and viruses. The UV and LED in the tank act as an extra layer of security and thus ensure that the customer gets 100% pure water at all times.



The new Grand Star water filter. Credit: Kent



The multi-stage process of RO+UV+UF+TDS Control UV disinfection in storage tanks makes the drinking water 100% for consumption. The multistage purification process removes even the dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and salts.

Additionally, the model is also equipped with Kent RO’s revolutionary ‘Zero Water Wastage Technology’. It recirculates the rejected water to the overhead tank using its own pump, leading to absolutely no wastage of water during the purification process. It costs Rs 21,000.

Redmi Note 11T 5G



The new Redmi Note 11T 5G. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with 90Hz display refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 shield, fingerprint sensor, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage ( expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, triple-camera module-- 50MP(f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) with LED flash, a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box. Its price starts at Rs 16,999.

Must read | Redmi Note 11T 5G: All you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.