Gadgets Weekly: Vivo Y35, Oppo A77 and more

Technology companies such as Oppo, Vivo, HMD Global and pTron among others launched a new line of smartwatches, smart TV, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (August 29-September 4).

Vivo Y35 (2022)

Vivo earlier in the week launched the new line Y35 series smartphone.

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 ×1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and three slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card).



Vivo Y35 also features a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB RAM ( expandable up to 8GB extra), 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charging speed.

It boasts triple camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) sensor + 2MP depth camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. And, an16MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Vivo Y35 comes in two colours--agate black and dawn gold-- for Rs 18,499.

Oppo A77 (2022)

It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with support for peak brightness up to 600 nits, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 12-based ColorOS, MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual-camera module--main 50MP(f/1.8, Field-Of-View: 77-degree) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4: FOV: 89-degree) with LED flash on the back, 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The highlight of the device is the Sunset Orange model. It features a leather texture with fibreglass' strength, and the Sky Blue model comes with an anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint OPPO Glow Design that features nano-size crystals. It costs Rs 15,499.

Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with 'Zen 4' Architecture

The new Ryzen 7000 series Desktop processor lineup is powered by the new Zen 4 architecture. It can support up to 16 cores, and 32 threads.

Built on an optimized, high-performance, TSMC 5nm process node, the Ryzen 7000 series chipset promises to deliver powerful performance with energy efficiency.



Compared to the previous generation, AMD Ryzen 7950X processor enables single-core performance improvement of up to 29 per cent and up to 45 per cent more compute for content creators in POV Ray , up to 15 per cent faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27 per cent better performance-per-watt.

Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors are expected to be available globally from leading etailers and retailers beginning September 27, with prices starting at $299 USD.

Candes 4K Android Smart TV

It features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Its ultra-bright display panel supports up to 400 nits brightness that promises to offer rich visuals and wide viewing angles.

The smart TV includes an inbuilt speaker setup with surround sound technology that provides 24 watts of power. It runs a Cloud-based Android 9.0 (AOSP) operating system with Voice Assistant and built-in Mira cast. Besides this, the far-field mics allow users to control the device with voice commands.



It is powered by 1.9GHz Cortex A55 quad-core processor. It also comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, and one RF connectivity output.

It supports all OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Netflix, and more. It costs 19,499.

Mivi Duopods A550, F70 and Mivi Collar Classic Pro

The Duopods A550 and F70 feature 12mm drivers and promise to deliver good sound quality. With Bluetooth 5.1, it supports a radius of 10m of wireless connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour.

Both the Duopods can deliver for up to 50 hours of playtime. During phone calls, the ENC noise cancellation feature can block the outside noise. Duopods A550 comes in four colors: Black, Blue, Mint Green, and White; whereas Duopods F70 comes in Beige, Coral, Blue, and Black colors. Both cost Rs 1,599.



Whereas the Collar Classic Pro comes with a 13mm driver. It also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours. It has two battery pods with each having 190mAh capacity. The device also has a Passive Noise Cancellation feature that prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colors: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red. It cost Rs 1,199.

Nokia 2660 Flip and 8210 series

Nokia 2660 Flip features a 2.8-inch QVGA(320 x 240p) display inside and on the front, it sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA (160 x 128) secondary display.

It is powered by a 1GHz Unisoc T107 Single-Core​ processor, 48MB RAM, and 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB) storage. It supports dual SIMs and runs S30+ OS.

It also features a VGA camera on the back with LED flash and it also supports 3.5 mm headphone jack, wireless FM Radio, and an MP3 player.

It supports big, tactile buttons to ensure navigating on the phone is seamless and texting error-free. It comes in three colours-- black, blue and red-- for Rs 4,699.



Nokia 8210 4G continues our Originals line with popular Nokia phone build quality. Inspired by its predecessor, the Nokia 8210 4G, has a big 2.8-inch display and similar user interface, making communication easier than ever.

The company says the frame around the display of the phone offers a fresh twist to the instantly-recognizable Nokia 8210 4G look courtesy of function keys adapted for fast and easy typing, an elegant island keymat with separated keys, and an intuitive interface.

It also comes with in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera along with fan-favourite games like ‘Snake’.

Despite the compact design, it comes with a massive battery to enable the phone to run for several hours. It has improved radio frequency, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM VoLTE voice call capability. It costs Rs 3,999.

pTron Force X10

It features 2.5D curved spherical display and rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X10 has been rigorously tested to ensure it can sustain daily wear-and-tear.

It can track eight active sports and can monitor every step, every lap and other types of stats. The smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart rate on a real-time basis.

The pTron Force X10 also comes with support for an IP68 rating for added protection against water. Other features include Raise and Wake Display, Camera Control via Bluetooth, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces. It takes three hours to fully charge and can last up to five days under normal usage.



The pTron Force X10 smartwatch comes with the company's proprietary pTron Fit+ App for Android and iOS. Also, once paired with a phone, users can directly talk from the wrist.

The pTron Fit+ app features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation for better insights into users' health data. It costs Rs 1,499.

