Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo V27 and more

Xiaomi 13 Pro series

Xiaomi earlier in the week launched the much-awaited premium phone 13 Pro in India.

It features a 6.73-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440p) E6 AMOLED display, supports HDR10+, dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision and offers up to 1900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an infrared sensor and dual SIM slots.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen, Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, Android 13-based MIUI 14 and a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging capability and also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging capability.



Xiaomi 13 Pro. Credit: Xiaomi India



It also boasts a Leica's triple-camera system--main 50MP (with 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, f/1.9, Hyper OIS) + 50MP 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens ( with ISOCELL JN1 sensor, f/2.2) + 50MP 3.2X telephoto camera (with f/2.0, 10cm~infinity focus distance, OIS) with 8K video recording and LED flash on the back. And, it features 32MP front camera (f/2.0).

It comes in two colours--ceramic white and ceramic black-- for Rs 79,999 on Amazon and Mi.com from March 10 onwards.

Intel's 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processor

The new 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors come with Intel vRAN Boost, delivering two times the capacity gains over the predecessor. Also, it promises up to an additional 20 per cent power savings with integrated acceleration, meeting critical performance, scaling and energy efficiency requirements.

Developed in collaboration with SK Telecom, Intel announced the Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software, which provides a 30 per cent average run-time CPU power savings.



Intel's 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processor. Credit: Intel



During the demo at Mobile World Congress (2023) event, Intel showed industry’s-first 1 terabit per second (Tbps) 5G user plane function (UPF) workload performance on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D & Ryzen 9 7900X3D

The new PC chipsets are based on powered by the 'Zen 4' architecture and come with advanced AMD 3D V-Cache technology. They support up to 16 cores and 32 threads, promising to deliver exceptional gaming performance and power efficiency.

They will also be able to support the most demanding titles and a range of tasks like video editing and 3D rendering too.

Vivo V27, V27 Pro

Both the new phones come with almost the same features including the design language, camera, and battery capacity, but differ only in one aspect-- processor.

The new V27 series come with a 6.78-inch full HD (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo Speakers, Hi-Res audio and dual-SIM slots.

It comes with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, triple camera module--50MP camera (with IMX766V sensor, f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash with Aura light effect on the back, a 50MP autofocus front camera ( f/2.45) and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charger.



The new V27 series smartphones. Credit: Vivo India



The regular V27 comes with 4nm class 2.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. On the other hand, the premium V27 Pro boasts a 4nm class 3.1GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

Both the devices come in the same two colour options-- magic blue and noble black. V27 comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.

On the other, V27 Pro is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively from 6 March respectively.

Fire-Boltt Sphere

It features a 1.6-inch HD display with 400x400 pixels resolution and supports up to 600 nits peak brightness. It also boasts a shockproof metal body, dual chamfered crown and highly durable glass with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. It comes in two colours black and green forest.

It supports multiple sports modes and with the intelligent sports algorithm feature, the smartwatch can help users track even the minutest of details of one’s workout sessions.

The smartwatch also features Bluetooth calling option with HIFI audio quality. With the availability of a quick dial pad on the watch, the users can make, reject or accept calls on the go.



Sphere watch series. Credit: Fire-Boltt



Additionally, the smartwatch is loaded with exciting features like periodical health reminders, heart rate, sleep cycle, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen) levels, sedentary reminders, remote camera control, weather forecast, alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch that allows the user to fully utilize their time outdoors.

It houses a 600 mAh battery and will able to deliver up to 8 days in classic mode and 25 days in standby mode. It costs Rs 2,999.

