Garmin launches Venu 2 Plus smartwatch in India

American technology major Garmin on Wednesday (January 19) launched the new Venu 2 Plus in India.

The Venu 2 Plus made its global debut just a little over a week ago at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas and now, it is available for Rs Rs 46,990.

The Garmin smartwatch features a 1.3-inch colour AMOLED display and comes with ATM 5 rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure up to 50 metres depth. Furthermore, the Venu 2 Plus come with advanced heart rate tracked, female health monitor feature, VO2 Max (cardio fitness, maximum oxygen intake capacity during exercise), SpO2 (blood saturation level reading via Pulse Ox sensor), show sleep pattern, hydration tracking, respiration rate tracking and more to help the owner manage and understand the overall health of the body.

It also offers Garmin Coach option to guide user on how to exercise, develop discipline and take up healthy life style.

Also, it supports more than 25 sports app, track all the activities, 24x7 stress monitoring, offers idle alert to make user do physical work at once an hour; it can store around 650 music tracks. Most importantly, users can see messages, calls and other notifications right on the wrist.

The new Venu 2 Plus offers close to 24 hours with GPS on and if put on smartwatch mode, it can last 9 days. And, on power saving mode, it can run for 10 days.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus will be competing with the popular Apple Watch Series 7 (6 and 5 are good too), Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, and Fitbit Versa, among others.

