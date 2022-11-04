Garmin sees massive double digit growth in India

Navigation technology pioneer Garmin has been in India for more than a decade. Its reliable GPS technology is used for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sports products.

However, Garmin has made great strides in the smart wearable in the subcontinent, particularly post the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on the activation of watches on Garmin Connect, has witnessed a dramatic rise in purchases. It registered a massive 32-percent growth for the last several quarters.

Garmin on Friday (November 4) opened an exclusive store in Bengaluru, the third in India. The other two are in Delhi and Pune, respectively.



Missy Yang, Head Southeast Asia Marketing, Garmin (lighting the lamp) along with Mr. Sky Chen, Regional Director, Garmin South-East Asia & India, and Mr. Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Garmin has set the target of setting up at least seven more by the end of 2023, noted Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

As of now, all the Garmin watches are made in Taiwan and are being imported to India. However, the company is evaluating the PM Narendra Modi government's Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for manufacturing or assembling its products in India.

"The PLI schemes are a great way to bring in outside investments to the country and we think it’s quite a good initiative from the government’s end, and definitely help the country become a global manufacturing hub further creating new jobs and opportunities for the Indian citizens. It’s quite a promising proposition and we look forward to the impact it has on the economy," Pillai said to DH.



Experiential Brand Store, Brigade Road, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Garmin is also focusing on women-centric smartwatches with Vivomove and Fenix series and has already seen tremendous success in India. Sky Chen, Regional Director Garmin South East Asia, noted the watches are specifically designed with more sleek and stylish visual appeal. Also, they come with female health features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking too.

Though Garmin has an edge over Apple Watches, even the latest Watch Ultra in terms of battery life, it lacks ECG (Electrocardiogram) for heart health monitoring. The latter has become an important aspect, of the niche top-end consumers look for.

Pillai said the company is already conducting clinical trials of ECG features for Garmin watches and will soon be seeking regulatory approval FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and would be coming in premium Garmin watches in near future.

Not just ECG, Garmin is working on new innovative features to improve the user experience. Garmin is one of the very few to offer hybrid watches with solar charging capabilities and in-built LED light features.

India is witnessing huge growth in smart wearables, particularly fitness trackers. But, the sales are highest in the budget sub-Rs 10,000 segments, which Garmin doesn't compete.

On asked if the company has any plans of bringing any budget smartwatches, Pillai said the reliability and quality of the product come at a cost. The company won't compromise on it.



Garmin Forerunner 255. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Sky Chen noted that consumers who use low-cost watches will sooner or later come to realize the data offered by the fitness tracker is unreliable. Eventually, try for better and this is where Garmin will come into play.

Unlike Fitbit, which charges a premium for in-depth data and guidance, Garmin offers comprehensive information such as sleep pattern, cardio health, Spo2 (blood-oxygen saturation), stress, intensity minutes, body battery, hydration, respiration, menstrual cycle tracking, and more (some of the features are available in select higher-end models).

“Indian smart wearable industry is growing rapidly and holds a lot of opportunities in serving the customers. Bengaluru is an important market for us and with this new experiential brand store, we want to empower customers and showcase to them the performance of global technology from the house of Garmin. With this, we aim to further expand our footprints in India and bring a new experience and range of products for the enthusiasts who search for advanced features and performance in their smart wearable devices,” Sky Chen said.

