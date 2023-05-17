Google announces mental health wellness tools

In the last few years, the world saw an untimely Covid-19 outbreak causing millions of deaths causing depression among people related to the deceased. Also, pandemic-induced lockdowns further worsened the mental health of people, as there was so much uncertainty and being couped in one place for months. Add to that there has been a downward spiral of the economy causing the loss of jobs and that further increased stress.

Now, search engine giant Google has announced new resources for users to cope with stress.

Whenever a user searches for any words or phrases related to suicide or mental health, Google Search will offer helpline numbers and also prompts with conversation starters they can send through text messages.



Mental wellness tools will be made available on the Search app. Credit: Google



"These pre-written prompts, developed in partnership with the expertise of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, reduce the stigma of reaching out to ask for help, which is shown to help people get support in moments of crisis. The prompts will appear below the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline," the company said.

Not just the Search app, Google is bringing similar tools to YouTube. It will have crisis support resource panels to help young people connect with live support to prevent suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.

Furthermore, Google is funding $100,000 to the Child Mind Institute. The latter will also collaborate with YouTube to create content tailored for younger people struggling with mental health, such as the #YouGotThis video series for Mental Health Awareness Month.



Also, the technical team of Google.org Fellows, The Trevor Project is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and prioritise high-risk contacts while simultaneously reaching more LGBTQ+ young people in crisis.

And, Google is also helping war veterans too. A team of nine Google.org Fellows is helping ReflexAI build HomeTeam, a tool that will help veterans support each other and encourage their peers to get additional support at the earliest.

