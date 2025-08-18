Menu
Four-engine govt, still unsafe: Kejriwal slams BJP over Dwarka school bomb scares

Despite repeated bomb scares in Delhi schools, AAP leaders said no suspects have been caught and accused the BJP of running a “four-engine government without security.”
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 08:01 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 08:01 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalDwarkaBomb threat

