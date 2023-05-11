It has been more than two months since Google unveiled the Bard, the company's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT integration with the Microsoft Bing search engine.

Though both generative AI bots have shown inconsistency in terms of search results, ChatGPT seems to have impressed more people than Bard.

For the last two months, Google has left no stone unturned to ensure Bard take the lead over the ChatGPT. It has now integrated next generation Pathways Language Model (PaLM) 2 to Bard and now, the latter is capable of performing more complex advanced math, offer better reasoning and also coding capabilities.

It can take querries in 40 languages around the world, and as far as the software programming, it can help people debug faulty code and offer tips to improve it in more than 20 computer languages.

Add to that, Google after taking feedback from developers, has announced to bring export to the Colab feature. This will help users to export and run code with Google's partner Replit, starting with Python language.

Google has announced to integrate Bard AI not just to search apps, but also to Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more apps.

Like co-pilot on Microsoft 365, Google will offer special AI-driven service as Workspace Duet.

In the coming months, Google has plans to bring a collaborative project with Adobe Firefly to empower Bard to deliver generative AI images. During the event, Google even demoed it to. The presenter just asked Bard-- 'Make an image of a unicorn and cake a kid's party.'. It was able to magically conjure up a unicorn with a cake, gifts, and balloons.

Also, Google unveiled the new 'Help me write' feature for Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, which comes with an easily identifiable special tab within the app. It can remove the writer's block in the story to fully draft a response to a friend or colleague with the correct context and even churn out a template of a business model's customer data on Google Sheets. The speaker just asked to create a template to form a database of customers of a dog kennel service, the Bard instantly created simple columns and rows of data points such as the address, dog breed, food, and medicine with a timetable.

Google's Bard was initially available now available in the US and the UK, and now, it is available in 180 plus countries including. Interested people can sign in (here). At the time of publishing the story, there was no waiting list and one can check out the Bard's capabilities.

Here's what Bard said, when I asked-- 'Will RCB ever win IPL?'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they have yet to win the title. They have finished runners-up on three occasions (2009, 2011, and 2016), but they have never been able to go all the way. There are a few reasons why RCB has not been able to win the IPL. One reason is that they have not had a consistent team. They have often made changes to their squad, which has made it difficult to build a winning culture. Another reason is that they have not had a good bowling attack. In the IPL, you need to be able to bowl well in order to win matches, and RCB's bowling attack has often been their weak link. However, there are reasons to be optimistic about RCB's chances of winning the IPL in the future. They have a strong batting line-up, led by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. They have also made some good signings in the recent auction, such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood. If they can put together a consistent team and find a way to improve their bowling attack, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the IPL. Only time will tell if RCB will ever win the IPL, but they have the potential to do so. They have a passionate fan base, a strong batting line-up, and a good management team. If they can put it all together, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the IPL.

As you can see, the reply has a human touch and doesn't feel at all this is replied by a bot.

