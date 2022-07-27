Google finally brings Street View to Maps app in India

Google Street View feature is one of the most used features on the Maps navigation app. Over the years, the search engine giant has added several value-added features including 3D models for the immersive viewing experience, and the latest was offering options to view the city in different time frames in 2007. This way, it gave users know the place has evolved over the years.

The company had added 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries and territories on Google Maps. However, it was not available in India.

The subcontinent is home to thousands of landmarks to explore for both citizens of different states and even foreigners to explore and experience the local cultures.

Now, Google has finally announced that it will be bringing Street View covering 150,000 km spanning 10 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Google has collaborated with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra to get the licensed imageries on Google Maps Street View. The company has plans to further expand to 50 more cities by the end of 2022.



Speed limit data will be available on Google Maps. Credit: Google



Also, Google will be partnering with local traffic authorities to offer information on speed limits of the particular routes in the area in addition to the traffic congestion information.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.